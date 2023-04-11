HOLD FOR PATRICK SISSON Michael Rezendes, of the Associated Press, poses for a photograph in the AP bureau, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Michael Rezendes

Mike is a member of the AP’s global investigative team.
FILE - The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling made public Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law that exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case
The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law.
 
FILE - A "playground ahead" warning stands by the side of a road on the outskirts of Bisbee, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021. Bisbee was home to Paul and Leizza Adams, and their six children, before Paul and Leizza were charged with child sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone
The video of a man raping his 9-year-old daughter was discovered in New Zealand in 2016 and triggered a global search for the little girl.
 
FILE - Republican Rep. Merrill Nelson speaks during a special session at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, on April 18, 2018. In a Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 filing, three children who were sexually abused by their father, the late Paul Adams, are accusing Nelson and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm, Kirton McConkie, of conspiring with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse, allowing it to go on for years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years.
 
FILE - The angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is silhouetted against a cloud-covered sky, at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting
Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials.
 
FILE - Republican Rep. Merrill Nelson speaks during a special session at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Nelson, a Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a 2021 lawsuit by three of Paul Adams’ children. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit.
 
FILE - A street sign leads to what was once the home of Paul Adams and his family on the outskirts of Bisbee, Ariz., on Oct 26, 2021. An Arizona judge has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may not use the state's “clergy-penitent privilege” to refuse to answer questions or turn over documents in a child sex-abuse case.  (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Judge limits privilege defense in AZ Mormon sex abuse case
An Arizona judge has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may not use the state’s “clergy-penitent privilege” to refuse to answer questions or turn over documents in a child sex-abuse case.
 
A dirt road leads to what was once the home of Paul Adams and his family on the outskirts of Bisbee, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021. Adams, a Mormon and U.S. Border Patrol agent living with his wife and six children, admitted he had posted videos on the dark web of him molesting two of his children, a 9-year-old girl and a younger daughter he began raping when she was only 6 months old. Adams killed himself after his arrest. The revelation that Mormon officials directed an effort to conceal years of abuse in the Adams household sparked a criminal investigation of the church by Cochise County attorney and a civil lawsuit by three of the Adams' children. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen
BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — MJ was a tiny, black-haired girl, just 5 years old, when her father admitted to his bishop that he was sexually abusing her.
 
MJ and her adoptive mother sit for an interview with The Associated Press in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021. State authorities placed MJ in foster care after learning that her father, the late Paul Adams, sexually assaulted her and posted video of the assaults on the Internet. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
4 takeaways from AP’s Mormon church sex abuse investigation
When an Arizona bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, learned that a member of his ward was sexually assaulting his 5-year-old daughter, he followed church policy and called the Mormon Abuse Help Line.
 
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk. (Sierra Vista Police Department via AP)
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — David Frodsham was a top civilian commander at a U.S. air base in Afghanistan when he “jokingly” asked an IT technician for access to YouPorn, the video-sharing pornographic website.
 
AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse claims.
 