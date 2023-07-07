MICHELLE L. PRICE

Price is a New York-based national political reporter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
Donald Trump’s Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the battle for delegates who will actually determine the party’s 2024 nominee.
 
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.”
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event on July 18, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. DeSantis is taking his presidential campaign to Utah, prioritizing a state where rival Donald Trump has struggled in the past.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
DeSantis, in deeply conservative Utah, says he’s driven more by faith in God than by politics
Ron DeSantis is rebuffing concerns about trailing rival Donald Trump and boasting about endorsements and support in Utah as his campaign looks toward states later in the election calendar and aims to reset.
 
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Trump and his legal woes overshadow DeSantis as he rolls out military policy plan in South Carolina
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
 
FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference by the Congressional Progressive Caucus on the threat of default, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, sending a strong sign of Democratic unity from one of the party's most liberal members. “I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have," Ocasio-Cortez said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday. "I do think that there are ebbs and flows.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong signal of Democratic unity
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a sign of the president’s strength in uniting his party to have the backing of one of its most liberal members.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic.
 
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
 
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national ban
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again.
 
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most powerful evangelical Christian voices are gathering to celebrate.

 
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
Asa Hutchinson has formally launched his Republican campaign for president in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.
 
Nevada voters to consider repealing same-sex marriage ban
Nevada will vote this November on whether to repeal a same-sex marriage ban from the state’s constitution, the first statewide vote on such a ban in the five years since the U.S.
 
Nevada governor shutters gambling, dining to halt virus
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
 
National Democrats approve early caucus voting for Nevada
The Democratic National Committee has approved a plan by Nevada Democrats to offer the first-ever early voting option for presidential caucuses, a change stemming from a push to make the in-person meetings more accessible.
 
MGM Resorts sells Circus Circus, Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of two casinos that will significantly alter its portfolio of Las Vegas Strip properties and offer up cash.
 
Family of deadly Vegas shooting victim sues gun makers
The parents of a woman killed in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre said Wednesday they blame gun manufacturers for their daughter’s death.
 
O’Rourke says owning, using guns taught him responsible use
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says his personal use and ownership of firearms taught him the responsibility of having guns and can help bridge politically fraught discussions about gun control in the U.S.
 
Castro acknowledges he’s not a front runner, says he will be
Presidential candidate Julian Castro acknowledged in Las Vegas on Friday night that he’s not a front runner right now among the crowded field of Democrats.
 
Casino workers’ union makes final push for Rosen in Senate
The Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada spent the morning before Election Day rallying union members making an intensive get-out-the-vote push.
 
Biden rallies union for Democrats in tight Nevada races
Former Vice President Joe Biden is urging union members in Las Vegas to get out the vote for Democrat Jacky Rosen in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race.
 
Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence
Mitt Romney is considering a new career in Congress. Those who know Romney best expect him to announce plans to seek Republican Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat now that Hatch has announced his retirement.
 
Utah fire uncovered man’s weapons cache, survival bunkers
Authorities say a massive wildfire in southern Utah uncovered a man’s collection of scattered underground bunkers stocked with guns and grenades in the wilderness.
 
Utah’s first-in-nation fetal pain law perplexes doctors
Utah’s first-in-the-nation requirement that fetuses receive anesthesia or painkillers before some abortions has taken effect, but doctors say it’s unnecessary and impossible to comply with.
 
Utah legislators back plan to declare porn a health crisis
A panel of Utah lawmakers has heartily endorsed a resolution declaring pornography a public health crisis. Republican state Sen.
 
Utah governor signs church-backed anti-discrimination bill
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday signed into law an anti-discrimination measure that earned the support of the Mormon church amid a crowd that brought smiling clergy members together with LGBT activists draped in rainbow flags.
 