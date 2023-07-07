MICHELLE L. PRICE

Donald Trump’s Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the battle for delegates who will actually determine the party’s 2024 nominee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.”
Ron DeSantis is rebuffing concerns about trailing rival Donald Trump and boasting about endorsements and support in Utah as his campaign looks toward states later in the election calendar and aims to reset.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a sign of the president’s strength in uniting his party to have the backing of one of its most liberal members.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic.
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again.
A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most powerful evangelical Christian voices are gathering to celebrate.
Asa Hutchinson has formally launched his Republican campaign for president in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Nevada will vote this November on whether to repeal a same-sex marriage ban from the state’s constitution, the first statewide vote on such a ban in the five years since the U.S.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Democratic National Committee has approved a plan by Nevada Democrats to offer the first-ever early voting option for presidential caucuses, a change stemming from a push to make the in-person meetings more accessible.
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of two casinos that will significantly alter its portfolio of Las Vegas Strip properties and offer up cash.
The parents of a woman killed in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre said Wednesday they blame gun manufacturers for their daughter’s death.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says his personal use and ownership of firearms taught him the responsibility of having guns and can help bridge politically fraught discussions about gun control in the U.S.
Presidential candidate Julian Castro acknowledged in Las Vegas on Friday night that he’s not a front runner right now among the crowded field of Democrats.
The Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada spent the morning before Election Day rallying union members making an intensive get-out-the-vote push.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is urging union members in Las Vegas to get out the vote for Democrat Jacky Rosen in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race.
Mitt Romney is considering a new career in Congress. Those who know Romney best expect him to announce plans to seek Republican Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat now that Hatch has announced his retirement.
Authorities say a massive wildfire in southern Utah uncovered a man’s collection of scattered underground bunkers stocked with guns and grenades in the wilderness.
Utah’s first-in-the-nation requirement that fetuses receive anesthesia or painkillers before some abortions has taken effect, but doctors say it’s unnecessary and impossible to comply with.
A panel of Utah lawmakers has heartily endorsed a resolution declaring pornography a public health crisis. Republican state Sen.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday signed into law an anti-discrimination measure that earned the support of the Mormon church amid a crowd that brought smiling clergy members together with LGBT activists draped in rainbow flags.