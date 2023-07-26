MIKE SCHNEIDER

Civil rights groups asked a federal judge to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully.
Students in a Florida school district will be reading only excerpts from William Shakespeare’s plays for class rather than the full texts under redesigned curriculum guides that were developed, in part, to take into consideration a state law that restricts classroom materials with sexual content.
A group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials is calling Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.”
Only a single municipality, the Village of Pingree Grove in Illinois, has signed a contract so far with the U.S.
Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
An advocacy group for journalists wants to get involved with Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the lawsuit that references in news articles or by the network’s hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” were tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov.
The board of Walt Disney World’s governing district now filled with Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees has approved a contract for its firefighters.
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now.
A federal judge says that his order blocking a Florida law targeting drag shows doesn’t just apply to the restaurant that brought a lawsuit challenging it but other venues in the state.
AAA says it won’t renew a small percentage of homeowner and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State.
Disney has asked a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by a board governing Disney World that is made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees.
A misplaced naval ship in California, overlooked students in New York City and missed inmates in Texas are some of the reasons why the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. have filed last-minute requests for 2020 census corrections.
Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers.
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit Disney has filed.
Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World is welcoming back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.
Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers are streaming back into Universal Orlando Resort this week.
A Florida woman convicted in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme is among 11 federal inmates on whose behalf President Donald Trump has taken clemency actions.
Researchers say $1.5 trillion in federal funding to state and local governments is parceled out according to census data, much more than previously thought.
The U.S. Census Bureau says a test for the 2020 census shows having a question about citizenship didn’t have much of an impact on response rates for the general population, though responses by Hispanics were down slightly.
One of only a handful of orange juice-processing plants left in Florida will no longer process fruit in yet another sign of the havoc that diseases and Hurricane Irma have had on the fortunes of the state’s signature crop.
A female inmate at a Florida prison is suing the state corrections agency, saying she was left paralyzed after being beaten by four guards.
Mary Poppins. Wakanda. Rapunzel. A hodge-podge of beloved characters and settings would hardly fit in the same sentence if not for the fact they’re all coming to Disney parks or cruise ships within the next few years.
Starting next week, 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers will fan out across the U.S. to verify and update residents’ addresses.
Family and friends of the victims have been joined by many others in somberly observing the third anniversary of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed, and they say that poses a safety risk.