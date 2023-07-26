MIKE SCHNEIDER

I cover census, demographics, Florida and related topics.
People leave the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Judge denies request to block Florida law making it a crime to drive people in the US illegally
Civil rights groups asked a federal judge to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully.
 
FILE - A copy of the book "And Tango Makes Three" is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago, Nov. 16, 2006. Months after access to the popular children's book about a male penguin couple hatching a chick was restricted at school libraries because of Florida's so-called “Don't Say Gay” law, a central Florida school district says it has reversed that decision. The complaint challenged the restrictions and Florida's new law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws
Students in a Florida school district will be reading only excerpts from William Shakespeare’s plays for class rather than the full texts under redesigned curriculum guides that were developed, in part, to take into consideration a state law that restricts classroom materials with sexual content.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis’ retaliation against Disney hurts Florida, former governors and lawmakers say
A group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials is calling Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.”
 
People walk through the town square Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Lebanon, Tenn. City officials conducted a do-it-yourself census after concern about being under counted by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Cost of federal census recounts push growing towns to do it themselves
Only a single municipality, the Village of Pingree Grove in Illinois, has signed a contract so far with the U.S.
 
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives
Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
 
The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
DeSantis win in Disney lawsuit could embolden actions against journalists, group says
An advocacy group for journalists wants to get involved with Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
 
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 18, 2016. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network's referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the lawsuit filed last October. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the lawsuit that references in news articles or by the network’s hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” were tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
 
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 photo, older and newer generations of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity pose for a photograph during the Hall-Archer-Pickard Naming Celebration at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration's “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies towards African Americans. (Kaytie Boomer/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)
Historically Black fraternity drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policies
The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov.
 
Visitantes del parque temático Magic Kingdom caminan cerca de una estatua de Walt Disney y Mickey Mouse, el viernes 14 de julio de 2023, en Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Foto/John Raoux)
DeSantis appointees reach deal with Disney World’s firefighters, capping years of negotiations
The board of Walt Disney World’s governing district now filled with Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees has approved a contract for its firefighters.
 
FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now.
 
Drag performer Velvet LeNore joins dancers on stage during the gala at the Florida Democratic Party's Annual Leadership Blue Weekend at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Injunction blocking Florida law targeting drag shows applies to all venues, judge says
A federal judge says that his order blocking a Florida law targeting drag shows doesn’t just apply to the restaurant that brought a lawsuit challenging it but other venues in the state.
 
FILE - A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading, "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., May 11, 2023. AAA won’t renew “a very small percentage” of homeowners and auto insurance policies in Florida, joining other insurance companies in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State despite efforts by Florida lawmakers to calm the volatile insurance market, the company said Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida
AAA says it won’t renew a small percentage of homeowner and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State.
 
A guest finds a shady spot as a respite from the heat in front of a colorful mural adjacent to the Connections Cafe at Epcot at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. The weather forecast calls for more of the same this week across Central Florida, with sticky humidity, highs in the low 90s and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Disney asks a judge to toss a lawsuit from board of DeSantis appointees
Disney has asked a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by a board governing Disney World that is made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees.
 
Sailors and marines line the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego on Jan. 3, 2022. Two of the most populous states and two of the largest cities in the U.S. filed requests for corrections to their 2020 census figures at the end of last month. The slip-up, so to speak, reportedly took place on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. California officials believe its more than 5,000 crew members were wrongly assigned to San Diego's population total instead of neighboring National City's figures. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
Even the most populous places are pushing for US census corrections to boost funding
A misplaced naval ship in California, overlooked students in New York City and missed inmates in Texas are some of the reasons why the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. have filed last-minute requests for 2020 census corrections.
 
Beach goers take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean at Hollywood Beach, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state's already oppressive summer weather. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity
Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather.
 
A pedestrian walks through Town Brookhaven, a mixed-use residential and shopping complex, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Brookhaven, Ga. Brookhaven added new parcels in late 2019, but the 1,200 residents who came with the annexation weren't included in the 2020 census. The city of more than 57,000 people in metro Atlanta was among scores of cities, states and tribes that challenged their numbers from the census. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
 
FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
 
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers.
 
On the morning of the summer solstice, Walt Disney World cast members stretch at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in a pre-dawn gathering before the park opened Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for their annual team yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day. An estimated 2,000 employees participated in Wednesday's rain-shortened event, now in its 7th year at Disney World. The International Day of Yoga occurs worldwide each year on the summer solstice and was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit Disney has filed.
 
Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors
Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World is welcoming back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.
 
Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz
Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers are streaming back into Universal Orlando Resort this week.
 
Florida woman in fraud case among those with Trump clemency
A Florida woman convicted in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme is among 11 federal inmates on whose behalf President Donald Trump has taken clemency actions.
 
Researchers: 2020 Census guides $1.5 trillion in spending
Researchers say $1.5 trillion in federal funding to state and local governments is parceled out according to census data, much more than previously thought.
 
Test shows little impact of citizenship on census form
The U.S. Census Bureau says a test for the 2020 census shows having a question about citizenship didn’t have much of an impact on response rates for the general population, though responses by Hispanics were down slightly.
 
Florida plant squeezed, no more juice processing
One of only a handful of orange juice-processing plants left in Florida will no longer process fruit in yet another sign of the havoc that diseases and Hurricane Irma have had on the fortunes of the state’s signature crop.
 
Florida inmate says beating by guards left her paralyzed
A female inmate at a Florida prison is suing the state corrections agency, saying she was left paralyzed after being beaten by four guards.
 
New Disney park attractions will have Mary Poppins, Wakanda
Mary Poppins. Wakanda. Rapunzel. A hodge-podge of beloved characters and settings would hardly fit in the same sentence if not for the fact they’re all coming to Disney parks or cruise ships within the next few years.
 
40,000 census workers start verifying addresses next week
Starting next week, 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers will fan out across the U.S. to verify and update residents’ addresses.
 
Somber memorials on anniversary of Florida nightclub rampage
Family and friends of the victims have been joined by many others in somberly observing the third anniversary of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
 
Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed
Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed, and they say that poses a safety risk.
 