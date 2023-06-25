NARDOS HAILE

Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition.
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy.
“The Record” by Boygenius (Interscope)
The internet’s favorite indie girls welcome you into the brilliant, colorful world of Boygenius, again.
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” by Lana Del Rey (Interscope Records)
Lana Del Rey is a complicated, enigmatic pop star — since the height of her breakout album, “Born to Die,” the singer has been labeled one of the best songwriters of her generation.
“With Love From,” Aly & AJ (Aly & AJ Music)
Disney starlets-turned-indie sister duo Aly & AJ return with a new album, storytelling their way through a big American road trip into a ‘70s dreamy and electric landscape through the sun kissed desert.
The Academy Awards winners have been announced. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the night with seven wins and it is available as a digital rental unless you have Paramount+ with a Showtime package.
The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental.
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is now forever immortalized on a stamp honoring the prolific writer, editor, scholar and mentor.
The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label’s fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week.
Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors.
Carolina Herrera is a brand synonymous with elegance and class and in this year’s fall/winter debut, the brand pushed the boundaries on high drama, romance and grandeur — while also showing restraint when necessary.
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist.
“This Is Why,” Paramore (Atlantic Records)
Paramore is the pop-punk band of people’s lives. Nostalgia is wrapped around the band’s identity but they never allow it to overshadow the music.
The 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor, and once again, the show ended with someone else winning album of the year.
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list.
Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar, but her success wasn’t enough to shield the 27-year-old artist from misinformation and social media vitriol leveled against her after she was shot in 2020.
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.
Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 new pairs of shoes just in time for the holidays.
Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece.
Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday’s annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes.
In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and governor’s races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its reach past the states it currently controls.
“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys (Domino Records)
Open the door and step into the epic film reel of the Arctic Monkey’s dreamy journey, “The Car” — it’s quirky, expansive and deeply soulful.
“Only Built for Infinity Links,” Quavo and Takeoff (Quality Control Music)
The nephew-uncle duo, Takeoff and Quavo, have joined forces in their debut as a duo.
“Dirt Femme,” Tove Lo (Pretty Swede Records)
Femininity is all-encompassing, it’s malleable and flesh deep.
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation)
Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”
Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage as UNICEF’s newest goodwill ambassador.
Home is where the heart is for Brandon Maxwell and it showed in his use of purple, his mother’s favorite color, throughout his New York Fashion Week spring/summer collection.
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at its New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand’s modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades.
Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he’s now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well.
A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said.