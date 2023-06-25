NARDOS HAILE

FILE - Yo-Yo performs at the BET Awards, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges. Entertainer and philanthropist Yo-Yo was known for rapping about female empowerment and demanding respect, but she still dealt with having to “stay in a woman’s place.” (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, File)
Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction
Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition.
 
FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy.
 
This cover image released by Interscope Records shows "The Record" by Boygenius. (Interscope via AP)
Review: Boygenius is cohesive and powerful in ‘The Record’
“The Record” by Boygenius (Interscope)

The internet’s favorite indie girls welcome you into the brilliant, colorful world of Boygenius, again.
 
This image released by Interscope shows "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" by Lana Del Rey. (Interscope via AP)
Review: Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ocean Blvd’ is an intimate epic
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” by Lana Del Rey (Interscope Records)

Lana Del Rey is a complicated, enigmatic pop star — since the height of her breakout album, “Born to Die,” the singer has been labeled one of the best songwriters of her generation.
 
This cover image shows the independent release for "With Love From" by Aly & AJ. (Aly & AJ Music via AP)
Review: Enter Aly & AJ’s voyage into the sun kissed desert
“With Love From,” Aly & AJ (Aly & AJ Music)

Disney starlets-turned-indie sister duo Aly & AJ return with a new album, storytelling their way through a big American road trip into a ‘70s dreamy and electric landscape through the sun kissed desert.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art from Oscar-winning films, top row from left, "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," bottom row from left, "RRR," "The Whale," Top Gun: Maverick," and "Women Talking." (Netflix/20th Century Studios/A24/Netflix/Netflix/Focus Features/Paramount/United Artists via AP)
How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online
The Academy Awards winners have been announced. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the night with seven wins and it is available as a digital rental unless you have Paramount+ with a Showtime package.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for Oscar nominees for best feature, top row from left, "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," bottom row from left, "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," and "Women Talking." (Netflix/Disney/Searchlight/Warner Bros./A24/Universal/Focus/Paramount/Neon/Orion-United Artists via AP)
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental.
 
This image released by the USPS shows a forever stamp featuring Nobel laureate Toni Morrison. (USPS via AP)
Toni Morrison honored with new stamp, unveiled at Princeton
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is now forever immortalized on a stamp honoring the prolific writer, editor, scholar and mentor.
 
Models are seen during rehearsal achead to The Blonds presentation during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Blonds close out NYFW in bejeweled, glitzy glamour
The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label’s fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week.
 
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Brandon Maxwell goes back to basics on Valentine’s Day
Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors.
 
Fashion from Carolina Herrera's latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Carolina Herrera finds royal drama, opulence at NYFW
Carolina Herrera is a brand synonymous with elegance and class and in this year’s fall/winter debut, the brand pushed the boundaries on high drama, romance and grandeur — while also showing restraint when necessary.
 
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamour
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist.
 
This cover image released by Atlantic Records shows "This Is Why" by Paramore. (Atlantic Records via AP)
Review: Paramore’s comeback is biting, bruising perfection
“This Is Why,” Paramore (Atlantic Records)

Paramore is the pop-punk band of people’s lives. Nostalgia is wrapped around the band’s identity but they never allow it to overshadow the music.
 
Harry Styles, left, embraces Kid Harpoon, center, while Tyler Johnson accepts the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
The 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor, and once again, the show ended with someone else winning album of the year.
 
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Colin Farrell in a scene from "The Banshees of Inisherin." (Jonathan Hession. Searchlight Pictures via AP)
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list.
 
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar, but her success hasn't been enough to shield the 27-year-old from the power of widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol leveled against her after she was shot in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Trial in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion exposes misogynoir
Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar, but her success wasn’t enough to shield the 27-year-old artist from misinformation and social media vitriol leveled against her after she was shot in 2020.
 
FILE - Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.
 
Rapper and actor Ludacris, right, smiles with a student who received new shoes at Miles Intermediate Elementary School in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz grant holiday wishes with new shoes
Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 new pairs of shoes just in time for the holidays.
 
Taylor Swift blows a kiss during the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece.
 
Khloe Kardashian, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity
Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday’s annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes.
 
From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds
In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and governor’s races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its reach past the states it currently controls.
 
This image released by Domino Records shows "The Car," the seventh studio album by Arctic Monkeys. (Domino via AP)
Review: Arctic Monkeys drive into a cinematic dreamscape
“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys (Domino Records)

Open the door and step into the epic film reel of the Arctic Monkey’s dreamy journey, “The Car” — it’s quirky, expansive and deeply soulful.
 
This image released by Quality Control Music shows “Only Built for Infinity Links,” by Quavo and Takeoff. (Quality Control Music via AP)
Review: Quavo and Takeoff family bond shines in debut album
“Only Built for Infinity Links,” Quavo and Takeoff (Quality Control Music)

The nephew-uncle duo, Takeoff and Quavo, have joined forces in their debut as a duo.
 
This image released by Pretty Swede Records shows "Dirt Femme" by Tove Lo. (Pretty Swede Records via AP)
Review: Enter Tove Lo’s messy femininity in ‘Dirt Femme’
“Dirt Femme,” Tove Lo (Pretty Swede Records)

Femininity is all-encompassing, it’s malleable and flesh deep.
 
This cover image released by Roc Nation shows cover art for "004Daisy" by Dixson. (Roc Nation via AP)
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ‘004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation)

Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”
 
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate of Uganda poses for a portrait in New York outside the United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Nakate was appointed to serve as this year's UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change
Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage as UNICEF’s newest goodwill ambassador.
 
A Brandon Maxwell collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Brandon Maxwell blossoms in lilac for NY Fashion Week
Home is where the heart is for Brandon Maxwell and it showed in his use of purple, his mother’s favorite color, throughout his New York Fashion Week spring/summer collection.
 
The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Carolina Herrera unveils secret garden at NY Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at its New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand’s modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades.
 
Harry Styles poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon
Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he’s now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well.
 
In this photo provided by Corey Cohen, a woman was handcuffed and taken into custody after pulling out a gun during a dispute in a food court at the King of Prussia mall according to police on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Upper Marion, Pa. (Corey Cohen via AP)
