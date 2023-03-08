NOMAAN MERCHANT

President Joe Biden has elevated CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet. It’s a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.
A newly released court opinion says FBI employees wrongly searched foreign surveillance data for the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator.
A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia.
One of the architects of the covert US strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir.
A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia.
A new U.S. intelligence report rejects several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.
Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas.
Claims that a private group has started building its own border wall in South Texas are being questioned by some longtime residents worried that the construction could cause flooding and violate treaty obligations between the U.S. and Mexico.
The mother of a migrant toddler who died shortly after being released from the nation’s largest family detention center on Thursday sued the tiny Arizona city that for years was paid by the U.S. government to run the facility in name only.
HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s claims over Christmas that he had awarded 115 miles of new border wall construction in Texas appear to confuse work that’s already funded and underway.
An Associated Press journalist who witnessed more than 400 executions in Texas retires Tuesday after nearly 46 years with the news service.
Young immigrants protected by executive action from deportation say they won’t “rest easy,” even if President Donald Trump said they should.
China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links in an effort to conserve water and land.
China is showcasing its burgeoning robot industry as it seeks to promote use of more advanced technologies in Chinese factories and create high-end products that redefine the meaning of “Made in China.”
The joke has shown up on some police department Facebook pages: Anyone in possession of methamphetamine or other illegal drugs should stop by the police station for testing because the drugs might somehow contain Ebola.
