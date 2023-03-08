NOMAAN MERCHANT

I cover intelligence and national security in the AP’s Washington bureau. I moved to Washington after nearly a decade in Texas, where I covered immigration and criminal justice and was part of a Pulitzer Prize-finalist team that reported on the U.S. government’s border policies. I’ve also worked in AP’s Beijing office.
FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2023. President Joe Biden has elevated Burns to his Cabinet. It's a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet
President Joe Biden has elevated CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet. It’s a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.
 
FBI Director Christopher Wray attends a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
A newly released court opinion says FBI employees wrongly searched foreign surveillance data for the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator.
 
FILE - Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. A review panel says Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump. The panel's report was released Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for pursuing Trump’s false election claims, a review panel says
A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.
 
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia.
 
FILE - Michael Vickers, then Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict & Interdependent Capabilities, speaks with The Associated Press during an interview at the Pentagon, Nov. 16, 2007. One of the architects of the covert U.S. strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir. In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers calls on President Joe Biden’s administration to increase its support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
He was the CIA whiz kid in ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’ His new book offers advice for the US in Ukraine
One of the architects of the covert US strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir.
 
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi, File)
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.
 
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia.
 
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. A new U.S. intelligence report rejects several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab. It instead reiterates that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
A new U.S. intelligence report rejects several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.
 
Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall
Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas.
 
Border wall fundraiser claims new construction in Texas
Claims that a private group has started building its own border wall in South Texas are being questioned by some longtime residents worried that the construction could cause flooding and violate treaty obligations between the U.S. and Mexico.
 
Migrant mom sues over toddler’s death after detention
The mother of a migrant toddler who died shortly after being released from the nation’s largest family detention center on Thursday sued the tiny Arizona city that for years was paid by the U.S. government to run the facility in name only.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s claims over Christmas that he had awarded 115 miles of new border wall construction in Texas appear to confuse work that’s already funded and underway.
 
AP reporter who observed 400+ executions in Texas retires
An Associated Press journalist who witnessed more than 400 executions in Texas retires Tuesday after nearly 46 years with the news service.
 
Young immigrants won’t ‘rest easy’ despite Trump’s comments
Young immigrants protected by executive action from deportation say they won’t “rest easy,” even if President Donald Trump said they should.
 
China swings back at golf, shutting down 111 courses
China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links in an effort to conserve water and land.
 
Robots at center of China’s strategy to leapfrog rivals
China is showcasing its burgeoning robot industry as it seeks to promote use of more advanced technologies in Chinese factories and create high-end products that redefine the meaning of “Made in China.”
 
Ebola meth? Police joke nets at least 1 drug arrest
The joke has shown up on some police department Facebook pages: Anyone in possession of methamphetamine or other illegal drugs should stop by the police station for testing because the drugs might somehow contain Ebola.
 
AP: Hundreds of officers lose licenses over sex misconduct
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Flashing lights pierced the black of night, and the big white letters made clear it was the police.
 
Pregnant, brain-dead woman kept on life support
DALLAS (AP) — Marlise Munoz lies in a North Texas hospital, 19 weeks pregnant but with no chance of seeing her child born.
 