PATRICK WHITTLE

Scientists say Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic held a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible implosion.
A review of the status of a vanishing species of whale found that the animal’s population is in worse shape than previously thought.
Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon.
The company that owns a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.
The operators of the underwater robot that located the missing submersible Titan quickly learned that it was up to them to find the vessel after other deep-sea experts had tried unsuccessfully.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince.
A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials are searching the ocean floor for evidence and determining who will be responsible for investigating the international disaster.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.
Maine’s smelts, a small fish beloved by ice fishermen, appear to be continuing a rebound in population after years of decline.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on a federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who was punished for bullying after she charged the school failed to address concerns about sexual assault.
A father-and-son team from Massachusetts and other buyers are acquiring scallop fishing boats owned by a disgraced fishing magnate nicknamed the Codfather.
High numbers of a species of jellyfish that can grow to huge sizes have been sighted in recent months in the Gulf of Maine and some of its beaches.
Scientists studying a widely used pesticide say even small doses of the chemical can have crippling health effects on migrating birds, and it might be contributing to declines in their overall populations.
The on-going trade dispute between the U.S. and China is costing jobs in the U.S. lobster industry. One business in Arundel, Maine has laid off half of its wholesale people.
Maine’s wild blueberry industry could be looking at another difficult summer, as the year’s total crop is projected to remain much smaller than just a few years ago.
A federal program designed to help farmers suffering from trade disruptions is unlikely to assist Maine’s wild blueberry growers who are struggling in the face of falling prices, loss of business in China and competition with the Canadian crop.
Maine’s lucrative baby eel industry will likely face tighter controls this year designed to thwart poaching, as officials consider requiring state law enforcement officers to oversee the packing and shipping of the wriggling critters.
A federal judge is tossing a lawsuit by a Republican incumbent from Maine who lost the nation’s first congressional election held under a candidate-ranking system.
Fishing managers are considering extending new protections to Atlantic herring, but catch quotas for the important bait fish are still likely to plummet before the end of the year.
A pair of scientists says efforts to ban shark fins in the U.S. might actually harm attempts to conserve the marine predators.
Maine’s new Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument presents a chance for camping, hiking and birding, along with a dash of political intrigue.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says food sellers who use product dating labels should switch to the phrase “Best If Used By” to help reduce confusion and food waste.
Protectors of Maine’s image as a vacation destination are playing defense as recent remarks by the governor are spawning a backlash and promises on social media to boycott the state.
Organizers of a popular festival in the country’s seaweed capital say this year’s event is being canceled over concerns about lack of sustainability.
Scientists say the saltmarsh sparrow is disappearing from their home on the East Coast of the U.S. and could be headed for extinction in as little as 50 years.
Supporters of an unsuccessful attempt to amend Maine’s constitution to protect what they call “food sovereignty” say the defeat is only a bump in the road for people around the country who want local control of food production.
NEW YORK (AP) — A small plane crashed outside New York City on Friday, killing a great-grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, a family spokesman said.