PATRICK WHITTLE

Patrick Whittle is based in Maine and covers environment.
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and staghorn corals with bleaching, tissue loss, and recent mortality on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the North Dry Rocks Reef off the coast of Key Largo, Fla. Some Florida Keys corals are losing their color weeks earlier in the summer than has been documented before, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. (Liv Williamson/University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science via AP)
Scientists say Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
 
FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996. The missing submersible Titan imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people aboard, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding, the U.S. Coast Guard announced, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Rogash, File)
Titanic expert killed in sub implosion honored by James Cameron, others for heeding explorer’s call
The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic held a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible implosion.
 
FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., March 28, 2018. A review of the status of the vanishing species of whale found that the animal's population is in worse shape than previously thought, federal ocean regulators said Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Vanishing whale’s decline worse than previously thought, feds say
A review of the status of a vanishing species of whale found that the animal’s population is in worse shape than previously thought.
 
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the basement of Bethany Church, in downtown Montpelier, Thursday, July 13, 2023. In Vermont, communities were cleaning up Thursday from the floods that were more destructive in some places than 2011's Tropical Storm Irene. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon.
 
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic
The company that owns a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.
 
Edward Cassano speaks during a news conference on the Titan submersible are displayed on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Aurora N.Y. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Recovering the Titan 12,500 feet underwater was dangerous, complex, emotional
The operators of the underwater robot that located the missing submersible Titan quickly learned that it was up to them to find the vessel after other deep-sea experts had tried unsuccessfully.
 
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
 
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
After the Titan implosion, the US Coast Guard wants to improve the safety of submersibles
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage.
 
The Polar Prince arrives, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the port in St. John's, Newfoundland. Authorities from the U.S. and Canada began the process of investigating the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion even as they grappled with questions of who was responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince.
 
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)
What caused the Titan to implode? Right now, it’s not even clear who will lead the investigation
A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials are searching the ocean floor for evidence and determining who will be responsible for investigating the international disaster.
 
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.
 
Smelts, sought by Maine ice fishermen, continue rebound
Maine’s smelts, a small fish beloved by ice fishermen, appear to be continuing a rebound in population after years of decline.
 
School suspends girls, says rape-awareness note was bullying
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on a federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who was punished for bullying after she charged the school failed to address concerns about sexual assault.
 
Forced sell-off of ‘Codfather’ assets begins
A father-and-son team from Massachusetts and other buyers are acquiring scallop fishing boats owned by a disgraced fishing magnate nicknamed the Codfather.
 
Summer of Blob: Maine sees more big, stinging jellyfish
High numbers of a species of jellyfish that can grow to huge sizes have been sighted in recent months in the Gulf of Maine and some of its beaches.
 
Pesticide criticized in bee deaths could also kill birds
Scientists studying a widely used pesticide say even small doses of the chemical can have crippling health effects on migrating birds, and it might be contributing to declines in their overall populations.
 
US exports to lobster-loving China go off cliff amid tariffs
The on-going trade dispute between the U.S. and China is costing jobs in the U.S. lobster industry. One business in Arundel, Maine has laid off half of its wholesale people.
 
Maine blueberry industry faces another potential low harvest
Maine’s wild blueberry industry could be looking at another difficult summer, as the year’s total crop is projected to remain much smaller than just a few years ago.
 
Trade retaliation program unlikely to help Maine blueberries
A federal program designed to help farmers suffering from trade disruptions is unlikely to assist Maine’s wild blueberry growers who are struggling in the face of falling prices, loss of business in China and competition with the Canadian crop.
 
New controls in Maine to prevent poaching of valuable eels
Maine’s lucrative baby eel industry will likely face tighter controls this year designed to thwart poaching, as officials consider requiring state law enforcement officers to oversee the packing and shipping of the wriggling critters.
 
Judge tosses lawsuit by GOP congressman who lost election
A federal judge is tossing a lawsuit by a Republican incumbent from Maine who lost the nation’s first congressional election held under a candidate-ranking system.
 
New protections for herring but lobster bait crunch imminent
Fishing managers are considering extending new protections to Atlantic herring, but catch quotas for the important bait fish are still likely to plummet before the end of the year.
 
Shark fin bans might not help sharks, scientists say
A pair of scientists says efforts to ban shark fins in the U.S. might actually harm attempts to conserve the marine predators.
 
Maine’s new monument offers chance for rustic adventures
Maine’s new Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument presents a chance for camping, hiking and birding, along with a dash of political intrigue.
 
‘Best If Used By’ labels will reduce food waste, USDA says
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says food sellers who use product dating labels should switch to the phrase “Best If Used By” to help reduce confusion and food waste.
 
Maine hopes to save its Vacationland image amid boycott call
Protectors of Maine’s image as a vacation destination are playing defense as recent remarks by the governor are spawning a backlash and promises on social media to boycott the state.
 
In Maine, sustainability showdown scraps seaweed shindig
Organizers of a popular festival in the country’s seaweed capital say this year’s event is being canceled over concerns about lack of sustainability.
 
East Coast’s saltmarsh sparrow disappearing, scientists say
Scientists say the saltmarsh sparrow is disappearing from their home on the East Coast of the U.S. and could be headed for extinction in as little as 50 years.
 
Legal defeat only emboldens ‘food sovereignty’ soldiers
Supporters of an unsuccessful attempt to amend Maine’s constitution to protect what they call “food sovereignty” say the defeat is only a bump in the road for people around the country who want local control of food production.
 
Rockefeller great-grandson dies in NY plane crash
NEW YORK (AP) — A small plane crashed outside New York City on Friday, killing a great-grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, a family spokesman said.
 