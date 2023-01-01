For four years, The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix.
Feared, admired and loathed, scorpions have roamed the earth for millions of years. An interesting way to learn about the critters, which glow under black lights, is to go on scorpion hunts in Southwest states like Arizona and New Mexico.
Brazilian authorities have arrested two former police officers in the killing of a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman, a brazen assassination that shocked the many Brazilians and sparked protests in several countries.
An openly gay congressman who frequently clashed with President Jair Bolsonaro says he is leaving his job and the country because of death threats. Daily Folha de S.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Chile’s capital Monday, he will find a weakened Roman Catholic Church.
The homeless population in Rio de Janeiro has skyrocketed, leading to tensions that city officials are scrambling to address.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Fulfilling a campaign promise to overhaul Argentina’s agricultural sector, President Mauricio Macri on Monday announced the elimination of export taxes on key products, a move that will also have a deep impact on how Latin America’s third largest economy is funded.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The top two presidential candidates in Argentina reset their campaigns on Monday after a razor-close election vote forced a runoff and cast doubt on the legacy of President Cristina Fernandez, a polarizing leader who spent heavily on programs for the poor but made enem