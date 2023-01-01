PHILIP MARCELO

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El video muestra una operación de rescate de tráfico de niños.
EVALUACIÓN DE AP: Falso.
News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats.
Downtown Boston is cleaning up a day after mostly peaceful protests devolved into violence. Repair crews were out Monday clearing broken glass, trash and graffiti throughout downtown.
A federal appeals court has ruled against a Native American tribe in its long-running effort to secure a reservation for a casino in Massachusetts. The U.S.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its coming tour of Asia amid concerns about the deadly virus in China.
The former head of a drug company has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say helped fuel the national opioid epidemic.
Asian American groups are objecting to the Trump administration’s efforts to step up deportations of Cambodians with criminal records.
Authorities say the majority of residents in a Massachusetts city affected by gas explosions and fires last year are back home after evacuating because of a natural gas leak.
The Trump administration has eliminated a protection that lets immigrants remain in the country and avoid deportation while they or their relatives receive life-saving medical treatments or endure other hardships.
Parents who lost children to fatal overdoses and other activists rallied outside a Boston courthouse as a judge heard arguments in Massachusetts’ lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over the national drug epidemic.
Human trafficking convictions at the state level are notoriously elusive, despite crackdown laws that are on the books in all 50 states.
New technology threatening to make some hotel jobs obsolete is among the concerns prompting thousands of Marriott workers to walk off their jobs across the U.S. in recent weeks.
Immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan are cheering a judge’s decision to block the Trump administration from ending their temporary protected status.
Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater troupe says it has committed to start casting women in its annual production next year.
Chinese travelers are forecast to become the single largest international demographic to the US by 2021, and cities are responding.
Vice President Joe Biden is outlining progress in the White House’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative to find a cure for cancer.
Tom Waits and folk singer John Prine have been honored at a Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Awards ceremony in Boston.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s failed bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics underestimated costs for hosting the games, potentially leaving Massachusetts taxpayers on the hook for significant cost overruns, according to a state-funded report released Tuesday.
BOSTON (AP) — An incoming Boston University professor who called “white college males” a “problem population” and was publicly criticized by the university’s president said on Tuesday she regrets making the remarks.