Atlanta’s police chief is urging the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.”
Atlanta ‘Cop City’ activists say they’re confident of getting 70K signatures. But big hurdles remain
Hundreds of canvassers have spread out across Atlanta in hopes of convincing more than 70,000 residents to sign onto a petition that activists believe is their best chance to halt the planned construction of a huge police and firefighter training center.
A federal judge has significantly extended the deadline for Atlanta organizers who have been trying to gather more than 70,000 signatures to force a vote on the construction of a police and firefighter training center that critics call “Cop City.”
Attorneys for the city of Atlanta say an ongoing petition drive to halt the construction of a police and firefighter training center is “futile” and “invalid.”
A metro Atlanta prosecutor has announced that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center.
