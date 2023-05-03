R.J. RICO

R.J. is a U.S. editor and housing reporter
FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to reporters near the scene of a shooting on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Schierbaum on Tuesday, Aug. 1, urged the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.” (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles
Atlanta’s police chief is urging the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.”
 
Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, talks to Atlanta resident Makela Atchison, center, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Activists with the Stop Cop City Vote Coalition are trying to get the signatures of more than 70,000 Atlanta residents by Aug. 14 to force a referendum allowing voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and firefighter training center. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta ‘Cop City’ activists say they’re confident of getting 70K signatures. But big hurdles remain
Hundreds of canvassers have spread out across Atlanta in hopes of convincing more than 70,000 residents to sign onto a petition that activists believe is their best chance to halt the planned construction of a huge police and firefighter training center.
 
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives deadline extension to organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ with signature campaign
A federal judge has significantly extended the deadline for Atlanta organizers who have been trying to gather more than 70,000 signatures to force a vote on the construction of a police and firefighter training center that critics call “Cop City.”
 
FILE - Actor Jason Kravits carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount in Times Square in New York on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
They’re the names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘journeyman’ actors explain why they are striking
You don’t know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood’s “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working.
 
Atlanta petition drive to stop ‘Cop City’ is ‘futile,’ city’s attorneys argue
Attorneys for the city of Atlanta say an ongoing petition drive to halt the construction of a police and firefighter training center is “futile” and “invalid.”
 
FILE - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston speaks during a news conference in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Boston announced Friday, June 23, 2023, that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center, citing disagreements with the state's Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism.(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Prosecutor quits ‘Cop City’ cases over disagreements with Georgia attorney general
A metro Atlanta prosecutor has announced that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center.
 
Maria Jackson, right, moves into a room at a home with the help of friend David Mcfarlan Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Jackson, a longtime massage therapist, lost her customers when the pandemic triggered a statewide shutdown in March 2020 and was evicted from her apartment earlier this year. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike.
 
Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed
The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes.
 