REBECCA BOONE

Rebecca is a correspondent based in Idaho.
In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, a man walks past wildfire wreckage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.
 
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Hawaii wildfires. Follow live updates
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says he surveyed the damage in Lahaina and it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
 
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2022. Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching about pro-abortion viewpoints.
 
FILE - Law enforcement officers stand Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, where a man opened fire in the medical center waiting room, killing one woman and wounding four, on May 3, 2023, in Atlanta. Data shows American health care workers now suffer more nonfatal injuries from workplace violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the US, contributing to health care becoming one of the nation’s most violent fields.
 
FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, attorneys for Kohberger, accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year, said he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Suspect in Idaho student stabbings says he was out for a solo drive around the time of the slayings
Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year say he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings.
 
FILE - "My body, my choice!" resonates from protesters on the front lawn of the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña during a protest as they voiced their concerns against the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 on April 27, 2022. A federal appeals court says women seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometers) and an 8-hour flight away. (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily via AP, File)
A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam
A federal appeals court has ruled that people seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first meet for an in-person consultation with a doctor.
 
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.
 
FILE -People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Salt Lake City. New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but often absent from policy decisions is a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer,File)
How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions
New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but the conversations often lack a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected.
 
In this undated photo provided by Diana Allen is her daughter, Charity Perry, after she won an award for spiciest chili in a competition. Perry's body was found on April 24, 2023, near a state park alongside the Columbia River, east of Portland, Oregon. Prosecutors said Monday, July 17, 2023, that investigators have linked her case and the cases of three other women found dead and that a person of interest has been identified. (Diana Allen via AP)
A ‘person of interest’ is being held in Oregon deaths of 4 women after governor revokes commutation
A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in northwestern Oregon is being held in a state prison after Gov.
 
FILE - A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland, Ore., on March 12, 2014. Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months starting in February 2023, with the last one found in May, are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)
Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say, reversing earlier call
Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified.
 
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2022. Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
Idaho sued over law making it a crime to help minors get abortions without parental consent
Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it a felony to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent.
 
FILE - Supporters wave flags as they wait for the motorcade of former President Donald Trump to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 25, 2023. Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who’s being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots, but that is only one version of a “patriot.”
 
Kirby Evers, a 31-year-old bisexual Lawrence, Kan., resident, displays the red flag of the Democratic Socialists of America and a Pride flag during a rally outside the Kansas Statehouse in favor of transgender rights, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Evers said he believes a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing a Christian graphic artist to refuse to work with same-sex couples will increase discrimination against LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Wider than websites? LGBTQ+ advocates fear broader discrimination after Supreme Court ruling
A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work on wedding websites for same-sex couples has LGBTQ+ people across the country worried about broader consequences.
 
FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November 2022. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court on Monday, June 26. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.
 
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. An Idaho judge has denied a request from more than two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)
Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case
An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.
 
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtroom on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, during his first appearance on four murder charges. Prosecutors say Kaylor shot and killed his neighbors, including a child, Sunday evening. Idaho State Police have released few details, but said the shooting occurred after a "dispute between neighbors." (Josh McDonald/Shoshone News-Press via AP)
Idaho prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for man accused of killing his neighbors
Idaho prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing a neighboring family, including two teenagers.
 
Lawmakers consider shifting resources from audits to budgets
A panel of lawmakers is looking at making changes to Idaho’s only independent performance evaluations agency, possibly by having staffers focus more on legislative budgets and less on whether state programs are working properly.
 
Sex assault lawsuit against University of Idaho can advance
A federal judge is allowing a student athlete’s lawsuit alleging the University of Idaho placed her at a higher risk of sexual assault can move forward.
 
Idaho diocese releases list of credibly accused clergy
Catholic church leaders in Idaho say 15 priests and one deacon have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse in Idaho since the 1950s.
 
SEC sues Idaho investment firm Yellowstone Partners LLC
The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a defunct Idaho investment firm contending that two company officers purposely overbilled clients, stealing more than $11 million.
 
Federal judge weighs Idaho’s doctors-only abortion rules
A federal judge says his decision on whether Idaho’s laws banning some health care providers from performing abortions is legal will likely hinge on the tension between two potentially conflicting U.S.
 
Trial begins in lawsuit over Idaho execution records
An attorney for a University of Idaho professor seeking access to public records on drugs used during Idaho’s most recent executions says the Idaho Department of Correction acted in bad faith and frivolously denied her access to the documents.
 
Judge orders Idaho to give transgender inmate gender surgery
A federal judge says Idaho must provide gender confirmation surgery to a transgender inmate who has been living as a woman for years but who has continuously been housed in a men’s prison.
 
Court: Cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on streets
A federal appeals court says cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they have nowhere else to go. In a ruling Tuesday, the 9th U.S.
 
Many rooting for inmates after credit bug exposed on devices
Officials say Idaho inmates intentionally exploited a software bug in JPay brand computer tablets to add credits to their accounts.
 
Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate
The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders.
 
Supreme Court case: Hope for Idaho teens sentenced to life?
Among Idaho’s nearly 8,000 inmates, there are four who not only did their growing up behind bars but can expect to die there as well.
 
Appeal denied for woman convicted in parents’ deaths
The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Sarah Marie Johnson, a Blaine County woman who was convicted of killing her parents while still a teen in 2003.
 