REBECCA BOONE

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says he surveyed the damage in Lahaina and it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching about pro-abortion viewpoints.
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the US, contributing to health care becoming one of the nation’s most violent fields.
Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year say he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings.
A federal appeals court has ruled that people seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first meet for an in-person consultation with a doctor.
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.
New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but the conversations often lack a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected.
A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in northwestern Oregon is being held in a state prison after Gov.
Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified.
Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it a felony to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent.
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots, but that is only one version of a “patriot.”
A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work on wedding websites for same-sex couples has LGBTQ+ people across the country worried about broader consequences.
Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.
An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.
Idaho prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing a neighboring family, including two teenagers.
A panel of lawmakers is looking at making changes to Idaho’s only independent performance evaluations agency, possibly by having staffers focus more on legislative budgets and less on whether state programs are working properly.
A federal judge is allowing a student athlete’s lawsuit alleging the University of Idaho placed her at a higher risk of sexual assault can move forward.
Catholic church leaders in Idaho say 15 priests and one deacon have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse in Idaho since the 1950s.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a defunct Idaho investment firm contending that two company officers purposely overbilled clients, stealing more than $11 million.
A federal judge says his decision on whether Idaho’s laws banning some health care providers from performing abortions is legal will likely hinge on the tension between two potentially conflicting U.S.
An attorney for a University of Idaho professor seeking access to public records on drugs used during Idaho’s most recent executions says the Idaho Department of Correction acted in bad faith and frivolously denied her access to the documents.
A federal judge says Idaho must provide gender confirmation surgery to a transgender inmate who has been living as a woman for years but who has continuously been housed in a men’s prison.
A federal appeals court says cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they have nowhere else to go. In a ruling Tuesday, the 9th U.S.
Officials say Idaho inmates intentionally exploited a software bug in JPay brand computer tablets to add credits to their accounts.
The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders.
Among Idaho’s nearly 8,000 inmates, there are four who not only did their growing up behind bars but can expect to die there as well.
The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Sarah Marie Johnson, a Blaine County woman who was convicted of killing her parents while still a teen in 2003.