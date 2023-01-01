RICHARD LARDNER

Lardner is an investigative reporter in Washington, D.C.
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say
By not naming or charging six alleged co-conspirators in the indictment this week of Donald Trump, federal prosecutors may be signaling their desire to expeditiously put the former president on trial for seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
 
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2013. More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large pandemic-relief initiatives, according to a new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives. That’s according to new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years.
 
US sanctions Russians for election meddling, nerve agent use
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned 15 Russians over hacking, interference in U.S. elections and a nerve agent attack in England.
 
Pro-Kavanaugh group received millions from anonymous donors
Newly released tax records show an obscure nonprofit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backed Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
 
McCain says no more defense industry execs for top DOD posts
Sen. John McCain, the influential chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has warned the Trump administration not to nominate any more executives from major defense contractors for senior Defense Department positions.
 
Can the president attack another country without Congress?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. missile strikes Thursday on a Syrian air base were conducted without formal congressional approval.
 
Ukraine foreign minister urges continued sanctions on Russia
Ukraine’s foreign minister says sanctions against Russia shouldn’t be eased and possibly should be ratcheted up as Moscow escalates its military aggression against its western neighbor.
 
Senators call on Obama to investigate sexual assault cases
Two senators are calling on President Barack Obama to investigate whether the Pentagon misled Congress with information about sexual assault cases to undermine support for a Senate bill the military opposes.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Gutted? Disaster? GOP hyperbole on military
Arguing that President Barack Obama has failed to spend enough on defense has become a staple for Republican presidential hopefuls.
 