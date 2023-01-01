RICHARD LARDNER

By not naming or charging six alleged co-conspirators in the indictment this week of Donald Trump, federal prosecutors may be signaling their desire to expeditiously put the former president on trial for seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives. That’s according to new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years.
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned 15 Russians over hacking, interference in U.S. elections and a nerve agent attack in England.
Newly released tax records show an obscure nonprofit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backed Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
Sen. John McCain, the influential chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has warned the Trump administration not to nominate any more executives from major defense contractors for senior Defense Department positions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. missile strikes Thursday on a Syrian air base were conducted without formal congressional approval.
Ukraine’s foreign minister says sanctions against Russia shouldn’t be eased and possibly should be ratcheted up as Moscow escalates its military aggression against its western neighbor.
Two senators are calling on President Barack Obama to investigate whether the Pentagon misled Congress with information about sexual assault cases to undermine support for a Senate bill the military opposes.
Arguing that President Barack Obama has failed to spend enough on defense has become a staple for Republican presidential hopefuls.