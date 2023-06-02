AP Reporter Rio Yamat

RIO YAMAT

Nevada reporter
Teachers and members of the Clark County Education Association rally in support of a new contract for teachers Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. School district officials in Las Vegas are asking a judge consider a motion Wednesday to put an end to what they claim is a coordinated union campaign of teachers calling in sick amid their bitter contract battle. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Wave of teacher absences forcing Vegas-area school closures deemed an illegal strike, judge finds
A judge has found that the teachers union in Las Vegas is behind a wave of absences this month during a bitter contract battle.
 
FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, a final design featuring 58 candle-like beams for a permanent memorial to the victims, survivors and first responders of modern America's deadliest mass shooting was approved by county officials in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)
Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
Officials in Las Vegas have approved a plan for a permanent memorial to the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
 
This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a Las Vegas neighborhood peacock that was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow in August 2023. Authorities are trying to find who was behind it. (Felicity Carter via AP)
Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow
Las Vegas authorities are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow.
 
A girl rides her bike past a sign that says "Tourist Keep Out," in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, there was tension between Hawaii's longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery
Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui last week, there was tension between Hawaii’s longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds.
 
In this Monday evening, July 17, 2023 image taken from police body camera video provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an unidentified man and woman are seen as SWAT officers raided a home in the nearby city of Henderson, Nev., in connection with the 1997 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Police videos show SWAT officers detaining man, woman during home raid in Tupac Shakur cold case
Two dozen Las Vegas police body camera videos show the moment a couple exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.
 
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The union rallied to support servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena and have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly a year with their employer, Levy Premium Food Service. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Thousands rally on Las Vegas Strip in support of food service workers demanding better pay, benefits
Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are rallying on the famed tourist corridor.
 
Burned landscape with Joshua Trees damaged from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. The York Fire was partially contained by Tuesday morning after the blaze ignited Friday in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames threaten iconic Joshua trees
Firefighters aided by rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees.
 
A Joshua Tree burns during the York Fire on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif. Crews battled “fire whirls” in California’s Mojave National Preserve this weekend as a massive wildfire crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Crews balance firefighting and protecting a fragile ecosystem in containing California-Nevada blaze
Firefighters battling a massive blaze in California’s Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday are facing the difficult task of stopping the fire without using heavy equipment that could damage the region’s famous Joshua trees and other sensitive plants.
 
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing since 2019 shows up safe at Montana police station
Authorities say an Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a small-town police station in Havre, Montana.
 
FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Wednesday, July 26, the Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee announced a final design for the permanent memorial. It's depicted in this rendering, which features 58 towering beams designed to look like candles. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)
Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light
A design for a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting has been chosen after more than three years of planning.
 
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police seized laptops, memoir from Vegas-area home of witness to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
A Las Vegas-area home searched by police investigating the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is tied to Duane “Keffe D” Davis.
 
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
 
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison.
 
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer’s brother testifies against him, says they rehearsed for $73k casino heist
A federal jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists.
 
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
At trial of Las Vegas police officer, casino worker recalls thinking she might die in armed heist
An employee has testified that she thought she might die when a Las Vegas police officer allegedly robbed the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
 
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Jury picked in trial of Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing $165k in trio of casino heists
A jury was seated Monday afternoon in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists.
 
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Here’s how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Scorching heat across the U.S. already has caused more than a dozen deaths in Texas alone and led to mounting misery from the Pacific Northwest to the South.
 
Jeremiah Moore has a cricket climb onto his arm during the migration of Mormon crickets, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Spring Creek, Nev. Outbreaks of Mormon crickets, which are native to the Great Basin and Intermountain West, have been recorded throughout history across the west, from Nevada and Montana to Idaho, Utah and Oregon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Blood-red crickets invasion wreaks havoc on Nevada roads and residents
Experts say the critters won’t stay long, but residents say it’s almost like a biblical plague.
 
This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Matthew DeSavio. Authorities say DeSavio was arrested that day after allegedly making threats to carry out a mass shooting at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police arrest man they say threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game
Las Vegas police on Thursday released an arrest report identifying a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting two days earlier during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on the Strip.
 
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wolves" actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The new charges come months after Chasing Horse was arrested by Las Vegas police and indicted in a sweeping sexual abuse case accusing him of crimes spanning two decades, multiple states and two countries. He now faces criminal sexual assault charges in at least five jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)
Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
 
This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding one of her nieces, Donna Taylor. In 1978, a garment bag containing a woman's heavily decayed remains was discovered in a remote area of northern Nevada. On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Nevada State Police announced that advancements in DNA testing led recently to an identification: Florence Charleston, a Cleveland woman who had moved to Portland, Ore., shortly before her death. (Nevada State Police via AP)
Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman
Nevada State Police say recent DNA testing has enabled the identification of human remains found 45 years ago inside a garment bag in a small town two hours northeast of Reno.
 
In this undated photo provided by Aubrey Ivie, Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, a retired teacher from Farmington, N.M., poses for a photo. Schofield, 97, was one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire on a busy street in Farmington on May 15, 2023. (Aubrey Ivie via AP)
New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the U.S. rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, on June 17, 2018. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Monday, May 22, 2023, reversing a Nevada federal judge’s unprecedented decision more than two years ago that struck down a felony deportation law as unconstitutional and discriminatory against Latinos. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File)
9th Circuit rules US deportation law that fueled family separations is ‘neutral as to race’
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a U.S. deportation law that fueled family separations at the southern border is “neutral as to race,” striking down an unprecedented Nevada ruling that had determined it was racist and unconstitutional.
 
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Garth Brooks extends sold-out Las Vegas residency with 2024 dates
Country music star Garth Brooks promises no two shows of his new Las Vegas residency opening Thursday night will be the same.
 
This undated photo provided by the Farmington Police department shows what Law enforcement authorities in northwestern New Mexico say is a handwritten note found on an 18-year-old high school student who killed three women with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire before he was fatally shot by police officers in a gunfight on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Farmington Police Dept. Via AP)
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police.
 
Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old opened fire in the northwestern New Mexico community, killing multiple people and injuring others, before law enforcement fatally shot the suspect. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in ‘random’ shooting rampage, police say
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student.
 
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, Monday, April 3, 2023. In an appeal filed Tuesday, May 9, 2023, “Dances With Wolves” actor Chasing Horse, charged with sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade, has asked Nevada's high court to toss his sweeping indictment in state court. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)
Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case
“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his sweeping sexual abuse indictment in state court.
 
FILE - Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Jean, Nev., Aug. 30, 2021. Nevada State Police confirmed Wednesday, May 3, 2023, that they do not have enough highway patrol troopers to keep providing around-the-clock coverage in Washoe County, the state's second most populous county, amid a critical staffing shortage that state police leaders and union officials had warned for years could impact public safety if left unaddressed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
State police to end 24/7 coverage in Reno amid high turnover
Truck driver Kim Santiago’s delivery routes between Utah and California routinely take him through Reno, Nevada, while most people are still asleep.
 
FILE - The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the blue building on the left, stands along the skyline, Aug. 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fountainebleau Las Vegas announced Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, that it plans to open its doors to the public in December 2023. The towering blue-glass resort — one of Las Vegas’ tallest building — has sat unfinished on the Strip for more than a decade. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Long-unfinished blue Strip tower sets date for grand opening
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Las Vegas Strip — through the Great Recession and an unprecedented pandemic that shut down the famed tourist corridor for months — is set to open its doors to the public in December as the gambling center’
 
$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed prisoner’s 2014 death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a handcuffed inmate who was shot and killed in 2014 by a prison guard trainee reached a $1.6 million settlement with Nevada prison officials on Monday, capping a nearly decadelong legal battle that raised questions about the use of shotguns in state prisons.
 