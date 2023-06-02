A judge has found that the teachers union in Las Vegas is behind a wave of absences this month during a bitter contract battle.
Officials in Las Vegas have approved a plan for a permanent memorial to the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Las Vegas authorities are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow.
Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui last week, there was tension between Hawaii’s longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds.
Two dozen Las Vegas police body camera videos show the moment a couple exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Thousands rally on Las Vegas Strip in support of food service workers demanding better pay, benefits
Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are rallying on the famed tourist corridor.
Firefighters aided by rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees.
Firefighters battling a massive blaze in California’s Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday are facing the difficult task of stopping the fire without using heavy equipment that could damage the region’s famous Joshua trees and other sensitive plants.
Authorities say an Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a small-town police station in Havre, Montana.
A design for a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting has been chosen after more than three years of planning.
A Las Vegas-area home searched by police investigating the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is tied to Duane “Keffe D” Davis.
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison.
A federal jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists.
An employee has testified that she thought she might die when a Las Vegas police officer allegedly robbed the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
A jury was seated Monday afternoon in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists.
Scorching heat across the U.S. already has caused more than a dozen deaths in Texas alone and led to mounting misery from the Pacific Northwest to the South.
Experts say the critters won’t stay long, but residents say it’s almost like a biblical plague.
Las Vegas police on Thursday released an arrest report identifying a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting two days earlier during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on the Strip.
Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Nevada State Police say recent DNA testing has enabled the identification of human remains found 45 years ago inside a garment bag in a small town two hours northeast of Reno.
Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a U.S. deportation law that fueled family separations at the southern border is “neutral as to race,” striking down an unprecedented Nevada ruling that had determined it was racist and unconstitutional.
Country music star Garth Brooks promises no two shows of his new Las Vegas residency opening Thursday night will be the same.
Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police.
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student.
“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his sweeping sexual abuse indictment in state court.
Truck driver Kim Santiago’s delivery routes between Utah and California routinely take him through Reno, Nevada, while most people are still asleep.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Las Vegas Strip — through the Great Recession and an unprecedented pandemic that shut down the famed tourist corridor for months — is set to open its doors to the public in December as the gambling center’
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a handcuffed inmate who was shot and killed in 2014 by a prison guard trainee reached a $1.6 million settlement with Nevada prison officials on Monday, capping a nearly decadelong legal battle that raised questions about the use of shotguns in state prisons.