Though there were some standouts, many of the suits were safe and serious at Major League Baseball’s red carpet show. Yet what was really on display was MLB’s quest for the crown of cool.
The tensions between traditional public schools and the education reform program Teach for America are getting new life as U.S. teachers walk off the job.
Most educators and parents see class size as an indicator of a quality education and have made it a priority in teacher strikes across the United States, but its effectiveness is still up for debate.
Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help struggling U.S. schools.
UFC star Miesha Tate says she’s inspired by the tough little girl who broke her arm while hiking near Las Vegas after the mixed martial arts fighter carried the child back down the mountain.
The Riviera Hotel and Casino has exited the scene with a cinematic implosion, complete with fireworks.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A homeless woman accused of slamming a car carrying her 3-year-old daughter into a crowd of pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip told authorities she was stressed out after being chased by security guards from parking lots where she had been trying to sleep before the crash, according
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Weeks after a spa worker was found dead at a Las Vegas cryotherapy center, authorities said Tuesday she suffocated in the chamber chilled by liquid nitrogen.