SAM MEDNICK

West and Central Africa reporter
Mouhamadou Ibrahim, a former jihadi commander who decided to defect, poses for a photograph in Niamey, Niger, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The future of a program in Niger that encourages jihadi fighters to defect and reintegrate into society is unclear after mutinous soldiers toppled the government that launched it. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
A national program in Niger encouraged jihadis to defect. The coup put its future in jeopardy
The future of a program in Niger that encourages jihadi fighters to defect and reintegrate into society is unclear after mutinous soldiers toppled the government that launched it.
 
More than 50 security forces killed by jihadis in Burkina Faso, as violence inches closer to capital
Burkina Faso’s military says that more than 50 security forces were killed during intense fighting with jihadis in the north of the country.
 
This video grab shows soldiers holding General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. Mutinous soldiers speaking on state television announced that they had seized power in and were overturning the results of a presidential election that was to extend the Bongo family's 55-year hold on power. (Gabon24 via AP)
Gabon’s military leader is sworn in as head of state after ousting the president last week
Gabon’s new military leader has been sworn in as the head of state less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades.
 
FILE - Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore protest against France and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Oct. 4, 2022. In Sept. 2023, The era of France's arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years. (AP Photo/Kilaye Bationo, File)
France’s waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former colonizer
The era of France’s arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years.
 
Gabon opposition leader alleges the ousted president’s family arranged the coup to retain power
Gabon’s opposition leader is accusing the family of the recently ousted president of engineering his removal from power as a way of retaining their control in the oil-rich Central African nation.
 
FILE - Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 3, 2023. The mutinous soldiers who overthrew democratically elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum have announced a raft of measures that analysts say are aimed at strengthening their grip on power while preparing to defend against any military attempt by regional leaders to reinstate Bazoum, it was reported on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)
Niger’s military regime orders police to expel French ambassador and revokes his diplomatic immunity
A statement from Niger’s military regime says the junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France’s ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the African country.
 
Gabon election results were a ‘smokescreen’ for soldiers to oust unpopular president, analysts say
Analysts say the ouster of Gabon’s president by mutinous soldiers appears to have been well organized and capitalized on the population’s grievances against the government as an excuse to seize power.
 
Mutineers in Gabon appoint a military leader after detaining the president, alleging corruption
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon have proclaimed their republican guard chief as the country’s leader after placing the newly re-elected president under house arrest and alleging massive embezzlement under his long-time rule over the oil-rich nation.
 
ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah, centre, speaks during a press briefing following the Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of the Defence Staff, in Accra, Ghana, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Musah announced the ECOWAS forces are ready to act and intervene in Niger should all options fail At left is Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and right is Senegal's General Mbaye Cisse. (AP Photo/Richard Eshun Nanaresh)
Niger junta’s 3-year transition plan is a ‘provocation,’ says West African regional bloc
The West African bloc ECOWAS has rejected the proposal by Niger’s mutinous soldiers for a three-year transition to democratic rule, with a commissioner describing the slow timeline as a provocation.
 
Thousands of discouraged migrants are stranded in Niger because of border closures following coup
Some 7,000 Africans who gave up on migrating to Europe have been stranded in Niger since the coup last month in which members of the presidential guard overthrew the West African nation’s democratically elected president.
 
Nigerien police officers sit outside the customs offices in Niamey, Niger, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Around 300 trucks of food and other materials crossed into Niger from Burkina Faso with many arriving in the capital, Niamey Sunday, according to a regional custom's official. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
The African Union suspends Niger until ‘the effective restoration of constitutional order’
The African Union has suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup.
 
Women gather at a clinic to have their children vaccinated in Niamey, Niger, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Severe economic and travel sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president in July, are taking a toll on Nigeriens and causing concern for health workers. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Power cuts in Niger threaten to spoil millions of vaccines as sanctions take their toll, UN says
The U.N. is spending over 20 times more money than usual on fuel for generators to keep millions of vaccines in Niger from spoiling due to incessant power cuts.
 
From left; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mousa Tourey, ECOWAS Special Envoy to Republic of Niger, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Niger ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, pose in Niamey, Niger, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. An official present at talks between Niger's mutinous soldiers and a delegation from West Africa's regional bloc tells The Associated Press that talks Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, yielded little and that the soldiers are under pressure from regional sanctions as they refuse to reinstate the country’s president whom they toppled nearly a month ago while being fearful of attacks from France.. (AP Photo, File)
Talks between regional bloc and Niger’s junta yield little, an official tells The Associated Press
An official present at talks between Niger’s mutinous soldiers and a delegation from West Africa’s regional bloc tells The Associated Press that talks Saturday yielded little and that the soldiers are under pressure from regional sanctions as they refuse to reinstate the country’s president whom the
 
Young people gather to register to volunteer to fight for the country as part of a volunteer initiative, in Niamey, Niger, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Thousands turned up as a delegation from regional nations were expected to arrive in Niger in a last-ditch diplomacy effort to reach a peaceful solution with mutinous soldiers who ousted the country's president last month. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Leader of Niger’s junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years, but gives no details
The leader of Niger’s junta says it will restore civilian rule in the West African country within three years. Gen.
 
11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger
An official of the West African bloc of nations says 11 countries in the region have agreed to commit troops to a military deployment aimed at restoring Niger’s democratically elected president following last month’s coup.
 
Niger’s neighbors running out of options as defense chiefs meet to discuss potential military force
West African defense chiefs are meeting to discuss the crisis in Niger after coup leaders there ignored their deadline to step down, leaving the region’s countries with few options in their effort to restore democratic rule.
 
FILE - Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are preparing for war against regional countries threatening to invade, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation’s democratically elected president. Residents in the capital, Niamey, are calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to assist the army in the face of a growing threat by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta doesn’t reinstate the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
First major jihadi attack since coup kills 17 and wounds dozens in Niger, fueling Western fears
Insurgents killed 17 soldiers and wounded nearly 24 in the first major attack in half a year against the army in Niger, where Western powers fear a coup by the elite presidential guard last month is weakening a rare ally against jihadi violence in West Africa’s Sahel.
 
A human rights group in Niger says it can’t get access to officials who were detained after coup
Human rights activists in Niger say they have been unable to gain access to top political officials who were detained after mutinous soldiers ousted the African nation’s democratically elected president.
 
Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’
The military junta that seized power in Niger says it plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security.
 
Children run in the streets of Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. People marched, biked and drove through downtown Niamey, chanting "down with France" and expressing anger at ECOWAS. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger’s junta gains the upper hand over the regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced.
 
Insa Garba Saidou, coordinator for the Circle for Reflection for Democracy, an umbrella group of local organisations defending human rights and supporting the military regime, poses for a photograph in Niamey, Niger, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Saidou said that the only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him, is to recognise the new regime. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
An activist tied to Niger’s junta says its leaders won’t hold talks until the region recognizes them
A local activist in Niger with ties to the military regime says the only way to avoid conflict in the country between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president and regional nations who are threatening an invasion to reinstate him, is to recognize the new regime as the ones in power.
 
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.
 
Motorcyclists ride by the entrance of the airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. West African heads of state have begun meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, on next steps to take after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the deposed president. Analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS might be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Western officials: Niger junta warned they’d kill deposed president after any military intervention
Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.
 
Niger’s ousted president is said to be running low on food under house arrest, 2 weeks after coup
An adviser says Niger’s ousted president is running out of food and experiencing increasingly dire conditions, two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest.
 
Niger’s junta rejects a diplomatic visit by regional and UN officials over ‘atmosphere of menace’
Niger’s military junta has refused the latest diplomatic attempt to get the ousted president freed and reinstalled.
 
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president
A senior U.S. diplomat says coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet with the country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”
 
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
A deadline arrives for Niger’s junta to reinstate the president. Citizens cheer and fear what’s next
The deadline has arrived for Niger’s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
 
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The march falls on the West African nation's independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger’s junta asks for help from Russian group Wagner as it faces military intervention threat
An analyst says Niger’s new military junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc.
 
FILE - French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base, on June 5, 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, night, the junta said on state television it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with it's former colonial ruler, France. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
West Africa defense chiefs finalize Niger intervention plan as junta negotiations deadlock
Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger’s military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler.
 
FILE - Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gather at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, Aug. 3, 2023. As several European countries evacuate Niger, the Biden administration is showing itself unusually intent on staying. It sees Niger as the United States' last, best counterterrorism outpost — and until the coup, a promising democracy — in a region plagued by instability. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)
In Niger, the US seeks to hang on to its last, best counterterrorist outpost in West Africa
As several European countries evacuate Niger following a coup, the United States seems intent on staying.
 