SAM MEDNICK

The future of a program in Niger that encourages jihadi fighters to defect and reintegrate into society is unclear after mutinous soldiers toppled the government that launched it.
More than 50 security forces killed by jihadis in Burkina Faso, as violence inches closer to capital
Burkina Faso’s military says that more than 50 security forces were killed during intense fighting with jihadis in the north of the country.
Gabon’s new military leader has been sworn in as the head of state less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades.
France’s waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former colonizer
The era of France’s arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years.
Gabon’s opposition leader is accusing the family of the recently ousted president of engineering his removal from power as a way of retaining their control in the oil-rich Central African nation.
Niger’s military regime orders police to expel French ambassador and revokes his diplomatic immunity
A statement from Niger’s military regime says the junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France’s ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the African country.
Analysts say the ouster of Gabon’s president by mutinous soldiers appears to have been well organized and capitalized on the population’s grievances against the government as an excuse to seize power.
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon have proclaimed their republican guard chief as the country’s leader after placing the newly re-elected president under house arrest and alleging massive embezzlement under his long-time rule over the oil-rich nation.
The West African bloc ECOWAS has rejected the proposal by Niger’s mutinous soldiers for a three-year transition to democratic rule, with a commissioner describing the slow timeline as a provocation.
Some 7,000 Africans who gave up on migrating to Europe have been stranded in Niger since the coup last month in which members of the presidential guard overthrew the West African nation’s democratically elected president.
The African Union has suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup.
The U.N. is spending over 20 times more money than usual on fuel for generators to keep millions of vaccines in Niger from spoiling due to incessant power cuts.
An official of the West African bloc of nations says 11 countries in the region have agreed to commit troops to a military deployment aimed at restoring Niger’s democratically elected president following last month’s coup.
West African defense chiefs are meeting to discuss the crisis in Niger after coup leaders there ignored their deadline to step down, leaving the region’s countries with few options in their effort to restore democratic rule.
Insurgents killed 17 soldiers and wounded nearly 24 in the first major attack in half a year against the army in Niger, where Western powers fear a coup by the elite presidential guard last month is weakening a rare ally against jihadi violence in West Africa’s Sahel.
Human rights activists in Niger say they have been unable to gain access to top political officials who were detained after mutinous soldiers ousted the African nation’s democratically elected president.
The military junta that seized power in Niger says it plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security.
One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced.
An activist tied to Niger’s junta says its leaders won’t hold talks until the region recognizes them
A local activist in Niger with ties to the military regime says the only way to avoid conflict in the country between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president and regional nations who are threatening an invasion to reinstate him, is to recognize the new regime as the ones in power.
Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.
Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.
An adviser says Niger’s ousted president is running out of food and experiencing increasingly dire conditions, two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest.
Niger’s military junta has refused the latest diplomatic attempt to get the ousted president freed and reinstalled.
A senior U.S. diplomat says coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet with the country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”
A deadline arrives for Niger’s junta to reinstate the president. Citizens cheer and fear what’s next
The deadline has arrived for Niger’s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
An analyst says Niger’s new military junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc.
Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger’s military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler.
As several European countries evacuate Niger following a coup, the United States seems intent on staying.