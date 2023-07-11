SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Petrequin is covering European news and sports.
Philippe Planet poses for a portrait with his daughter Laurine and grandson Evan Bousset in their tricolour Citroen 2CV during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
AP photographers take a look at characters on the Tour de France with a colorful portrait gallery
Everything moves so fast.
 
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France in last attempt at outright record
Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.
 
Newly named PSG coach Luis Enrique speaks during a press conference at the new Paris-Saint-Germain training ground Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season on and replaced him with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season and replaces him with Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is taking over as his successor.
 
FILE - PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier enters to the field prior to their French League One soccer match against Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Christophe Galtier is being detained with his son John Valovic-Galtier as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club, according to a justice official on Friday, June 30. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
A French prosecutor says Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.
 
Cars burn on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The June 27 shooting of the teen, identified as Nahel, triggered urban violence and stirred up tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
French suburbs are burning. Here’s why a teen’s killing is setting off anger over police tactics
The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old outside Paris this week has set off widespread disorder in French suburbs, with protesters burning cars, garbage and buildings.
 
FILE - The logo of the French soccer federation (FFF), is pictured at the federation headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Paris. France’s highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday, June 29, 2023 the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France’s highest administrative jurisdiction says the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
 
FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climb during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 110th edition of the Tour de France starting Saturday, July 1, 2023 from Bilbao, Spain, will feature a mouthwatering duel between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard, 2-time winner Pogacar meet for next chapter of rivalry
Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. He was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.
 
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body.
 
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday, June 23, 2023, he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama
Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. The aim of the two-day climate and finance summit was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries whose predicaments have been worsened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine better tackle poverty and climate change. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)
Paris climate summit ends without a deal on global tax on shipping
The Paris summit on finance and climate has wrapped up without a deal for a tax on the greenhouse gas emissions produced from international shipping.
 
Vanessa Nakate asks for a minute of silence for people suffering all over the world atthe New Global Financial summit in Paris Thursday, June 22, 2023. Facing an audience packed with world leaders and finance officials in suits, Vanessa Nakate silenced the room, then made everyone listen to some uncomfortable facts. World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate has urged rich countries to cancel the debt and grant climate finance to developpng countries so they are no longer forced to pay for a crisis they did not create.
 
EU leaders seek ways to give support amid high energy prices
European Union leaders on Friday agreed to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports “as soon as possible.”
 
Messi, US captain Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or awards
Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize in Paris. Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015.
 
PSG marksman Cavani playing patient game again after injury
There was a time at Paris Saint-Germain when Edinson Cavani was indispensable. He is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 195.
 
Legal opinion: Poland, Hungary, Czechs broke EU migrant law
With overcrowded Greek migrant camps facing explosive new problems, a top EU legal adviser said Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke European Union law by refusing to comply with a refugee quota program.
 
2020 Tour de France: Mountains galore for pure climbers
Next year’s Tour de France will feature new summits and only a few time-trial kilometers. That should delight pure climbers like defending champion Egan Bernal.
 
EU Parliament chief questions ‘European Way of Life’ title
The European Parliament’s president says he will meet with incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss her contentious decision to nominate a commissioner responsible for “protecting our European Way of Life.”
 
FRENCH LEAGUE 2019-20: PSG set to dominate once again
After winning its sixth French championship in seven years last season Paris Saint-Germain is expected to continue its dominance in what at times can look like a one-team league.
 
Cycling’s new generation ready to deliver at Tour de France
No matter who wins, this year’s Tour de France will see a changing of the guard. Wout Van Aert, Kasper Asgreen, Enric Mas and Caleb Ewan are among the young riders who could gain attention at this year’s Tour.
 
French soccer looking to stop homophobia in stadiums
The French soccer league has set up an action plan to tackle homophobia in its stadiums. The system will pave the way for judicial sanctions against abusive fans.
 
Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Paris’ fire chief says the structure of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has been saved even as a fire continues to rage.
 
APNewsBreak: France Football launches Women’s Ballon d’Or
A woman will win the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer for the first time in December. The Ballon d’Or is awarded annually to the player of the year and this year France Football will give one to a woman as well as a man.
 
Players are bigger than the club at Paris Saint-Germain
It’s a scenario that has been repeating itself at Paris Saint-Germain. A scenario where a player becomes bigger than the club, and is basically allowed to do anything he wants.
 
Bardet and Barguil give France hope of ending Tour drought
Maybe the drought will be over soon for French riders at the Tour de France. It is 32 years since the Tour had a home winner, when Bernard Hinault won the last of his five titles back in 1985.
 
In the name of the father: Grieving Srna back with Croatia
His face turned ashen by grief, Croatia captain Darijo Srna took one question after another, patiently explaining why he returned to the European Championship after the death of his father.
 
Ex-Olympic swim champ Muffat dies in Argentina crash
PARIS (AP) — Camille Muffat, the French swimmer who won three medals at the 2012 London Olympics and then retired suddenly two years later, died in a helicopter crash in Argentina.
 