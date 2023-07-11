SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Everything moves so fast.
Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.
Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is taking over as his successor.
A French prosecutor says Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.
The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old outside Paris this week has set off widespread disorder in French suburbs, with protesters burning cars, garbage and buildings.
France’s highest administrative jurisdiction says the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard, 2-time winner Pogacar meet for next chapter of rivalry
Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. He was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body.
Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
The Paris summit on finance and climate has wrapped up without a deal for a tax on the greenhouse gas emissions produced from international shipping.
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate has urged rich countries to cancel the debt and grant climate finance to developpng countries so they are no longer forced to pay for a crisis they did not create.
European Union leaders on Friday agreed to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports “as soon as possible.”
Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize in Paris. Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015.
There was a time at Paris Saint-Germain when Edinson Cavani was indispensable. He is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 195.
With overcrowded Greek migrant camps facing explosive new problems, a top EU legal adviser said Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke European Union law by refusing to comply with a refugee quota program.
Next year’s Tour de France will feature new summits and only a few time-trial kilometers. That should delight pure climbers like defending champion Egan Bernal.
The European Parliament’s president says he will meet with incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss her contentious decision to nominate a commissioner responsible for “protecting our European Way of Life.”
After winning its sixth French championship in seven years last season Paris Saint-Germain is expected to continue its dominance in what at times can look like a one-team league.
No matter who wins, this year’s Tour de France will see a changing of the guard. Wout Van Aert, Kasper Asgreen, Enric Mas and Caleb Ewan are among the young riders who could gain attention at this year’s Tour.
The French soccer league has set up an action plan to tackle homophobia in its stadiums. The system will pave the way for judicial sanctions against abusive fans.
Paris’ fire chief says the structure of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has been saved even as a fire continues to rage.
A woman will win the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer for the first time in December. The Ballon d’Or is awarded annually to the player of the year and this year France Football will give one to a woman as well as a man.
It’s a scenario that has been repeating itself at Paris Saint-Germain. A scenario where a player becomes bigger than the club, and is basically allowed to do anything he wants.
Maybe the drought will be over soon for French riders at the Tour de France. It is 32 years since the Tour had a home winner, when Bernard Hinault won the last of his five titles back in 1985.
His face turned ashen by grief, Croatia captain Darijo Srna took one question after another, patiently explaining why he returned to the European Championship after the death of his father.
PARIS (AP) — Camille Muffat, the French swimmer who won three medals at the 2012 London Olympics and then retired suddenly two years later, died in a helicopter crash in Argentina.