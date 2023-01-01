SARA BURNETT

Sara is a political reporter based in Chicago.

FILE - Moms for Liberty members, from left, Cheryl Bryant, Mishelle Minella, Kelly Shilson and Jessica Tillmann pose for a portrait at Reiter Park on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Longwood, Fla. Tillmann is the chair of the group's Seminole County chapter. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
They’ve been classified as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But they’ve also been among the most coveted voters so far in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
 
FILE - People wait to vote on Super Tuesday in the gymnasium at Cleveland Park Community Center, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. While most GOP presidential candidates are focused only on early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis also are looking ahead to Super Tuesday. March 5, 2024 is when the largest number of of delegates are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets guests during a campaign gathering, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. More than a dozen candidates are seeking the nomination, including several long shots who announced their bids in recent weeks, in what is the party's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman among the bunch. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren’t there more women?
Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party’s nomination in what’s turning out to be the GOP’s most diverse presidential field ever.
 
Klobuchar: Woman with Buttigieg’s record would miss debate
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she and other female presidential candidates wouldn’t be on the 2020 debate stage if they had the same experience as Pete Buttigieg.
 
Lightfoot’s win stirs hope for change in a divided Chicago
Lori Lightfoot’s victory in the Chicago mayor’s race signaled hope among voters that the nation’s third-largest city may someday move beyond long-entrenched divides, racial and otherwise.
 
New face and longtime politician vying for Chicago mayor
Either candidate for Chicago mayor would make history as the city’s first black, female mayor. Former prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle face off Tuesday in the race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who isn’t seeking a third term.
 
Musk company to build Chicago-to-O’Hare express transport
Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O’Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years.
 
Years later, Blagojevich still creates trouble for Democrats
A decade after the FBI began secretly recording then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s profanity-laced conversations, the investigation that sent him to prison is still causing political problems for some Democrats.
 
Illinois governor candidate stands by ad blasted as racist
A Republican lawmaker trying to unseat Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is standing by a campaign ad that’s being blasted as racist and homophobic. State Rep.
 
Illinois governor signs sweeping school funding changes
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday signed into law sweeping changes to the way the state funds schools, calling it a historic day that will bring “more equality, more fairness and better opportunity for all the students of Illinois.”
 
Housing crisis sparks fears of an end for Illinois town
A government plan to tear down a public housing complex in the southern Illinois town of Cairo has sent almost 200 families searching for new homes.
 