SCOTT BAUER

Covering Wisconsin politics and news
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2013, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler listens to arguments at the Supreme Court in Madison. The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is accusing her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 and fired the director of the state’s court system. On just their second day as a majority on the court after 15 years under conservative control, the four liberal justices voted to fire Randy Koschnick. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’
The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is accusing her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority and fired the director of the state’s court system.
 
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, with Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court argues that Republican-drawn legislative maps are unconstitutional and must be redone. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps
A lawsuit filed with Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court argues that Republican-drawn legislative maps are unconstitutional and must be redone.
 
FILE - Then, Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, speaks at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. on May 29, 2015. Tiffany said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 that he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the swing state a year before the primary. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin, says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen.
 
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin Supreme Court enters a new era as it flips to liberal control after 15 years
Wisconsin Democrats are celebrating the beginning of a new era for the state Supreme Court as it flips from conservative to liberal control for the first time in 15 years.
 
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S.
 
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials voted Thursday, July 27, 2023, to nearly double Milwaukee County's sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
The Milwaukee County board has voted to nearly double the county’s sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy.
 
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts.
 
FILE - A small box of absentee ballots sits in the Hinds County Circuit Court office, in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 8, 2004. A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin, Thursday, July 21, 2023, by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow for voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)
National Democrats file absentee ballot lawsuit in Wisconsin ahead of state Supreme Court flip
A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year.
 
Myron Gates, uncle of American soldier Travis King, talks about his nephew, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
 
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Wisconsin’s top elections administrator became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel's probe into the 2020 election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin’s top elections official met with FBI in 2020 election probe focusing on Trump
Wisconsin’s top elections official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election and pressure tactics by former President Donald Trump in battleground states he lost.
 
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. The sales tax in Milwaukee will go up 2 cents per dollar in 2024 after the Common Council voted Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to raise the rate as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee council approves sales tax hike as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
The sales tax in Milwaukee will go up 2 cents per dollar next year after the Common Council voted Tuesday to raise the rate as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy.
 
Democrat challenges Rep. Van Orden in Wisconsin battleground as her party seeks to flip House
Democrat Rebecca Cooke, a former small business owner and past member of the state’s economic development board, is running for Congress in a battleground western Wisconsin district.
 
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year spending plan into law, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The budget was authored by Republicans who control the Legislature, but Evers used his partial veto powers to revise portions of it. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Average income taxes in Wisconsin to go down $3 a month under cut signed by Evers
Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov.
 
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state's wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto that attempts to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years drew outrage and surprise from his political opponents.
 
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state's wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor guts Republican tax cut, increases school funding for 400 years
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries.
 
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, touts the GOP-written state budget at a news conference in the Assembly chamber ahead of a vote to pass the two-year spending plan on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Wisconsin Republicans’ spending plan sent to Democratic governor
A two-year spending plan that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and cuts the University of Wisconsin’s budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming has been sent to Gov.
 
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election leader
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
 
The Wisconsin Senate debates the Republican-authored state budget that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and reduces funding for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Spending plan cutting taxes, University of Wisconsin funding clears state Senate
A two-year spending plan that cuts taxes across all income levels, with the wealthiest benefiting the most, and gives the University of Wisconsin nearly half a billion dollars less than it asked for has cleared the Republican-controlled state Senate on a party-line vote.
 
FILE - Gov. Tony Evers delivers his state budget address at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 15, 2023. The Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget, which lawmakers plan to vote on Wednesday, June 28, includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut covering all income levels, a cut to the University of Wisconsin System and more money for public K-12 and private voucher schools. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Republican leaders say no more money for University of Wisconsin or school safety office
Republican legislative leaders say there will be no substantive changes to the state budget, meaning that a cut in funding to the University of Wisconsin that puts the entire spending plan in jeopardy of being vetoed will remain.
 
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut covering all income levels, a cut to the University of Wisconsin System and more money for public K-12 and private voucher schools. The GOP-controlled Legislature is expected to pass the plan next week, June 26, 2023, sending it to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Tax cuts and a UW squeeze: A look at the proposed GOP-backed Wisconsin state budget
The Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut covering all income levels, a cut to the University of Wisconsin System and more money for public K-12 and private voucher schools.
 
Wisconsin state Sen. Howard Marklein, surrounded by Republican lawmakers, discusses $4.4 billion in GOP tax cuts, including a $3.5 billion income tax cut, that are part of the state budget unveiled on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Wisconsin Republicans pass plan to cut income taxes by 15% on average
Income taxes would be cut across the board by $3.5 billion under a plan passed by Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
 
FILE - David Muir of ABC News gives the commencement address during graduation, May 12, 2018, at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Republican lawmakers will cut the University of Wisconsin System's budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested, GOP leaders announced Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Republicans vote to cut University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32M in diversity programs spat
Republican lawmakers voted to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested.
 
Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate
A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
 
Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed state Rep. Chris Taylor to the Dane County Circuit Court. The Madison Democrat will replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.
 
Wisconsin conservatives feel ‘snookered’ by court justice
The euphoria that Wisconsin Republicans felt after winning yet another major political battle in the state Supreme Court is being dampened thanks to a scathing dissent written by one of the conservative justices.
 
GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country.
 
Evers extends Wisconsin stay-at-home order until May 26
Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order for another month. The extension issued Thursday keeps nonessential businesses closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 
Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era
Both parties are mining the results of Wisconsin’s election for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic.
 
Amid new death warning, Evers clamps down on businesses
Gov. Tony Evers has issued a sweeping order to close businesses deemed to be nonessential, prohibit gatherings of any size and place new restrictions on travel across Wisconsin for a month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 
Republicans push $30 million a year in farm tax breaks
Lawmakers are moving quickly on a pair of bills cutting taxes for Wisconsin farmers by nearly $30 million a year.
 