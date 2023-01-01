SCOTT BAUER

The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is accusing her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority and fired the director of the state’s court system.
A lawsuit filed with Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court argues that Republican-drawn legislative maps are unconstitutional and must be redone.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin, says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen.
Wisconsin Democrats are celebrating the beginning of a new era for the state Supreme Court as it flips from conservative to liberal control for the first time in 15 years.
A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S.
The Milwaukee County board has voted to nearly double the county’s sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy.
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts.
A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year.
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
Wisconsin’s top elections official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election and pressure tactics by former President Donald Trump in battleground states he lost.
The sales tax in Milwaukee will go up 2 cents per dollar next year after the Common Council voted Tuesday to raise the rate as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy.
Democrat Rebecca Cooke, a former small business owner and past member of the state’s economic development board, is running for Congress in a battleground western Wisconsin district.
Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto that attempts to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years drew outrage and surprise from his political opponents.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries.
A two-year spending plan that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and cuts the University of Wisconsin’s budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming has been sent to Gov.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
A two-year spending plan that cuts taxes across all income levels, with the wealthiest benefiting the most, and gives the University of Wisconsin nearly half a billion dollars less than it asked for has cleared the Republican-controlled state Senate on a party-line vote.
Republican legislative leaders say there will be no substantive changes to the state budget, meaning that a cut in funding to the University of Wisconsin that puts the entire spending plan in jeopardy of being vetoed will remain.
The Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut covering all income levels, a cut to the University of Wisconsin System and more money for public K-12 and private voucher schools.
Income taxes would be cut across the board by $3.5 billion under a plan passed by Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
Republican lawmakers voted to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested.
A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed state Rep. Chris Taylor to the Dane County Circuit Court. The Madison Democrat will replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.
The euphoria that Wisconsin Republicans felt after winning yet another major political battle in the state Supreme Court is being dampened thanks to a scathing dissent written by one of the conservative justices.
The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country.
Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order for another month. The extension issued Thursday keeps nonessential businesses closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Both parties are mining the results of Wisconsin’s election for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers has issued a sweeping order to close businesses deemed to be nonessential, prohibit gatherings of any size and place new restrictions on travel across Wisconsin for a month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers are moving quickly on a pair of bills cutting taxes for Wisconsin farmers by nearly $30 million a year.