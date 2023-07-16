SETH BORENSTEIN

Seth is a science writer, covering climate & other topics.
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
 
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that’s echoing around much of the globe.
 
A sign warns visitors of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)
California’s Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded.
 
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June and July has been getting hotter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month.
 
Trees surround Crawford Lake in Milton, Ontario., on Monday, July 10, 2023. A team of scientists is recommending the start of a new geological epoch defined by how humans have impacted the Earth should be marked at the pristine Crawford Lake outside Toronto in Canada. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Humans’ impact on Earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say
Humans have etched their impact on Earth with such strength and permanence since the middle of the 20th century that scientists says a new geologic epoch began then.
 
Beach goers take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean at Hollywood Beach, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state's already oppressive summer weather. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity
Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather.
 
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
 
Lucas Harrington, age 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
After two days in which the planet reached unofficial records, Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high on Wednesday.
 
A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.
The planet’s temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer.
 
FILE - A jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco, under darkened skies from wildfire smoke on Sept. 9, 2020. As Earth's climate continues to change from heat-trapping gases spewed into the air, ever fewer people are out of reach from the billowing and deadly fingers of wildfire smoke, scientists say. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change.
 
FILE - A haze is seen from Canadian wildfires June 27, 2023, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly.
 
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains walk with their cattle after their flooded home in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into heavy rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih, File)
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.
 
Zac Lamas, post doctoral fellow at ORISE, holds a bee as he inspects them for the parasitic mite Varroa at a hive in the backyard of University of Maryland bee researcher Nathalie Steinhauer on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in College Park, Md. A new survey says America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record. The mites are a factor why bee deaths are on the rise. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year. Beekeepers managed to rebuild
A new survey says America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies.
 
Bug experts dismiss worry about US ‘murder hornets’ as hype
Bug experts are dismissing as media hype the recent worry about so-called murder hornets spotted in Washington state.
 
Students globally protest warming, pleading for their future
From the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, students skipped classes to protest what they see as the failures of their governments to take tough action against global warming.
 
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
A report written prior to this year’s deadly California wildfires and quietly released by the White House Friday suggests that such disasters are a harbinger of more severe consequences from global warming.
 
Bat signal: Fireflies’ glow tells bats they taste awful
Like a blinking bad Yelp review, fireflies seem to use their lights to tell bats they taste bad. That’s what a new study out of Boise State says.
 
Warmer soil releasing more carbon, worsening climate change
A new study says microbes in the soil are releasing more carbon into the air, worsening climate change.
 
Studies: Warming made Harvey’s deluge 3 times more likely
Several new studies are seeing the handiwork of global warming in Hurricane Harvey that battered Texas this year.
 
In hot water: Climate change harms hot spots of ocean life
A new study says the six ocean hot spots that teem with the biggest mix of species are getting hit hard by global warming and industrial fishing.
 
Study finds global warming could steal postcard-perfect days
A new study says those nice weather days _ the kind perfect for picnics and outdoor weddings _ will be dwindling in the future because of global warming.
 
These animals outlive humans: Top 10 longest living critters
More than a dozen animals live longer than we do. A new study estimates that at least one Greenland shark lived about 392 years, making it the longest live animal with a backbone.
 
More acidic seawater now dissolving bit of Florida Keys reef
Scientists are now seeing the first bits of a Florida Keys reef starting to dissolve from seawater that is becoming more acidic because of climate change.
 
Revamped satellite data shows no pause in global warming
Climate change doubters just lost one of their favorite talking points. Updating of satellite measurements of Earth temperatures shows it has warmed for the past 18 years.
 
UN science report warns of fewer bees, other pollinators
A United Nations-sponsored scientific report warns that too many species of pollinators are nearing extinction.
 
AP Explains: Just what are Einstein’s gravitational waves?
Gravitational waves are the subtle ripples of both space and time. Think of them like tiny kinks in a net created by the universe’s most violent collisions.
 
Study: Man-made heat put in oceans has doubled since 1997
A new scientific study finds that the amount of heat energy from global warming that the oceans absorb has doubled since 1997.
 
Historic pact to slow global warming is celebrated in Paris
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Nearly 200 nations adopted the first global pact to fight climate change on Saturday, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that don’t.
 
Hints of life on what was thought to be desolate early Earth
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found fossil-like hints that some kind of life existed on Earth 4.1 billion years ago — when the planet was a mere volcanic toddler.
 
AP analysis: Dozens of deaths likely from VW pollution dodge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Volkswagen’s pollution-control chicanery has not just been victimless tinkering, killing between five and 20 people in the United States annually in recent years, according to an Associated Press statistical and computer analysis.
 