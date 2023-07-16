SETH BORENSTEIN

If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that’s echoing around much of the globe.
Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month.
Humans have etched their impact on Earth with such strength and permanence since the middle of the 20th century that scientists says a new geologic epoch began then.
Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
After two days in which the planet reached unofficial records, Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high on Wednesday.
The planet’s temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer.
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change.
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly.
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.
A new survey says America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies.
From the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, students skipped classes to protest what they see as the failures of their governments to take tough action against global warming.
A report written prior to this year’s deadly California wildfires and quietly released by the White House Friday suggests that such disasters are a harbinger of more severe consequences from global warming.
A new study says microbes in the soil are releasing more carbon into the air, worsening climate change.
Several new studies are seeing the handiwork of global warming in Hurricane Harvey that battered Texas this year.
A new study says the six ocean hot spots that teem with the biggest mix of species are getting hit hard by global warming and industrial fishing.
A new study says those nice weather days _ the kind perfect for picnics and outdoor weddings _ will be dwindling in the future because of global warming.
Scientists are now seeing the first bits of a Florida Keys reef starting to dissolve from seawater that is becoming more acidic because of climate change.
Climate change doubters just lost one of their favorite talking points. Updating of satellite measurements of Earth temperatures shows it has warmed for the past 18 years.
A United Nations-sponsored scientific report warns that too many species of pollinators are nearing extinction.
A new scientific study finds that the amount of heat energy from global warming that the oceans absorb has doubled since 1997.
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Nearly 200 nations adopted the first global pact to fight climate change on Saturday, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that don’t.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found fossil-like hints that some kind of life existed on Earth 4.1 billion years ago — when the planet was a mere volcanic toddler.
