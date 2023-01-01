SEUNG MIN KIM

in Washington, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Major gun safety groups come together to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2024
Gun safety groups are joining together to endorse President Joe Biden in 2024, as the president continues to push for stricter gun laws as a major part of his political platform that was all but unthinkable for Democrats even a few years ago.
 
FILE - This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Oct. 28, 2022, and Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Charlie Neibergall, Files)
It’s Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis in the fight over Florida’s new teachings on slavery
Vice President Kamala Harris is now taking a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to prospective Republican challengers, and her top target as of late has been Florida Gov.
 
President Joe Biden greets guests after speaking at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, and signing an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Biden jokes that Republicans may impeach him because inflation is starting to cool down
President Joe Biden used his trip to a textile plant in Maine on Friday to boast about cooling inflation and to make a crack at Republicans who have floated an impeachment inquiry into him.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her strong support of Ukraine
President Joe Biden is praising Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s “very strong support” of Ukraine under her watch.
 
FILE - Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., as they walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 4, 2019. President Biden announced that Goff will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden chooses a longtime Hill aide respected by Republicans as his new legislative affairs director
President Joe Biden has chosen Shuwanza Goff as his new director of legislative affairs, making her the first Black woman to be the White House’s chief emissary to Capitol Hill.
 
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.
 
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden smile after their press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Biden is in Finland to attend the US–Nordic Leaders' Summit. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ in contrast to predecessor Trump
President Joe Biden says he and other NATO leaders showed the world this week that the military alliance remains “more united than ever.”
 
United States President Joe Biden addresses the public during an event at Vilnius University on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
At NATO summit, Biden declares ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden is declaring “we will not waver” in defense of Ukraine. He made the pledge Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending this week’s NATO summit.
 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive
The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.
 
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.”
 
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change.
 
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine’s possible entry may be the biggest challenge
With no end in sight to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders are gathering in Lithuania this week for their annual summit at a time when the world’s biggest security alliance is facing new tests of its unity.
 
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Biden will spend four days in three nations next week as he travels through Europe tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His first stop is London, where he'll meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
President Joe Biden leaves on Sunday for Europe, where he’ll spend time in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden will head to Europe next week for a three-country swing in an effort to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine continues well into its second year. The main focus of the visit will be the annual NATO summit, which this year will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Biden’s upcoming European trip is meant to boost NATO against Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on
President Joe Biden will head to Europe at week’s end for a three-country trip intended to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine extends well into its second year.
 
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday's European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine's defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
 
In this photo taken from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
The reason US response to the Russia rebellion has been decidedly cautious
On the surface, the turmoil in Russia would seem like something for the U.S. to celebrate: a powerful mercenary group engaging in a short-lived clash with Russia’s military at the very moment that Ukraine is trying to gain momentum in a critical counteroffensive.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part
President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner mercenary force.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
President Joe Biden on Monday said that high-speed internet is no longer a luxury - it’s an “absolute necessity,” as he pledged that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Washington Monument is seen in the distance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit.
 