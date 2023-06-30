SHARON LURYE

Sharon is a data reporter who covers K-12 education.
People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday's 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court ruling brings bitterness for borrowers counting on student loan forgiveness
For borrowers around the country, the Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan has brought bitterness and frustration.
 