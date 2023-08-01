SHEIKH SAALIQ

Kashmir’s top pro-India politician says the disputed region lacks democracy four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party stripped its statehood.
India’s top court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 that stripped disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.
India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in the country’s northeast after a video showed two women being assaulted by a mob.
India’s federal crime agency has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents, which killed more than 290 people last month.
India’s remote northeastern state of Manipur is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another.
The spread of the coronavirus in India’s notoriously crowded prisons has prompted authorities to impose jail lockdowns and release thousands of pretrial detainees on parole, as health experts worry that the cramped facilities are serving as breeding grounds for the disease.
The Indian government plans to sell its entire 100% stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling revenues and privatize the airline.
India’s largest Muslim political groups are divided over how to respond to a Supreme Court ruling that favors Hindus’ right to a disputed site.
Postpaid cellphone services have been restored in India-administered Kashmir, more than two months after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.
India’s external affairs minister says relations with the United States have come a long way and are in very good health.