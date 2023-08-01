SHEIKH SAALIQ

Saaliq is a reporter based in New Delhi, India
National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks to Associated Press at his residence in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug., 4, 2023. Kashmir’s top pro-India politician says the disputed region is lacking democracy four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party stripped its statehood, separate constitution and inherited protections on land and jobs. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Kashmir leader says the region lacks democracy and asks India to restore its special status
Kashmir’s top pro-India politician says the disputed region lacks democracy four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party stripped its statehood.
 
An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. India’s top court Wednesday began hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 that stripped disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
India’s top court hearing petitions challenging government’s removal of Kashmir’s special status
India’s top court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 that stripped disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.
 
FILE - Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards and a banner with name of "INDIA" outside the Parliament building in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 24, 2023. India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance called 'INDIA' to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Last week, more than two dozen parties joined the alliance, named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance which is called INDIA for short. (AP Photo, File)
An alliance of Indian opposition parties — called INDIA — joins forces to take on Modi
India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
 
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Modi Thursday broke more than two months of his public silence over the deadly ethnic clashes that have marred the country's remote northeast Manipur state, a day after a viral video showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, sparking outrage across the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India’s Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence in Manipur after a video shows mob molesting women
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in the country’s northeast after a video showed two women being assaulted by a mob.
 
FILE - Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. India’s federal crime agency Friday, July 7, 2023, said it has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents that killed more than 290 people people last month. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
Indian authorities arrest 3 railway officials over the train crash that killed more than 290 people
India’s federal crime agency has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents, which killed more than 290 people last month.
 
Kim Neineng, 43, a tribal Kuki, cries as she narrates the killing of her husband, at a relief camp in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Neineng escaped with her four children to a nearby relief camp when a Meitei mob descended on their village. Her husband was killed by the mob — beaten with iron bars, his legs chopped off and then picked and tossed in the raging fire that had already engulfed his home. The deadly conflict between the two ethnic communities has killed at least 120 people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war
India’s remote northeastern state of Manipur is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another.
 
Rise in virus cases in crowded Indian jails prompts concerns
The spread of the coronavirus in India’s notoriously crowded prisons has prompted authorities to impose jail lockdowns and release thousands of pretrial detainees on parole, as health experts worry that the cramped facilities are serving as breeding grounds for the disease.
 
India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India
The Indian government plans to sell its entire 100% stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling revenues and privatize the airline.
 
India’s Muslims split in response to Hindu temple verdict
India’s largest Muslim political groups are divided over how to respond to a Supreme Court ruling that favors Hindus’ right to a disputed site.
 
India restores post-paid cellphone services in Kashmir
Postpaid cellphone services have been restored in India-administered Kashmir, more than two months after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.
 
India-US relations in good health, foreign minister says
India’s external affairs minister says relations with the United States have come a long way and are in very good health.
 