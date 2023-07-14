SIBI ARASU

Sibi reports on climate change from India and South Asia
This artist’s rendering provided by Solar AquaGrid, shows a wide-span solar canal canopy being piloted in California’s Central Valley. Solar AquaGrid and partners are preparing to break ground in the fall of 2023 on the first solar-covered-canal project in the United States. Solar panels are installed over canals in sunny, water-scarce regions where they make electricity and reduce evaporation. (Solar AquaGrid via AP)
Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren’t they widespread?
The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world’s thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by the Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a cheetah after it was released in an enclosure at Kuno National Park, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Sept. 17, 2022. The death of an eighth cheetah in Kuno National Park on Friday, July 14, 2023, has raised new questions about a project that reintroduced the big cats to the subcontinent about 10 months ago that has been mired in controversy since its inception. (Press Information Bureau via AP, File)
As another cheetah dies in India, authorities try to get ambitious conservation project on track
An eighth cheetah death in India’s Kuno National Park last Friday has raised new questions about a project that reintroduced the big cats to the country 10 months ago and has been mired in controversy since its inception.
 
A chromium mine is visible near Kaliapani village in Jajpur district, Odisha, India on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Chromium, used mostly as a coating to stop rust in steel and car parts, has been deemed necessary for India's transition to cleaner energy. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
India sets sights on home-mined minerals to boost its clean energy plans
Indian officials, including at Wednesday’s Group of Twenty ministerial talks on clean energy, want the country to expand its critical mineral mining operations and make its own clean energy infrastructure from start to finish.
 
FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. Maritime nations agreed Friday, July 7, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what's needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Countries agree to slash shipping emissions but not enough to stay within warming limits
Maritime nations agreed Friday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits.
 
FILE - Cargo ships are seen lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Maritime nations are finalizing a plan Thursday, July 6, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by around 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe.
 
FILE - The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and COP28 UAE President-Designate, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, attends a joint press conference on the second day of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, on May 3, 2023. The president of this years United Nations' climate talks has urged the oil and gas industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 at a speech Thursday, July 6, 2023, to oil producing states. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Climate talks chief urges oil producing states to slash emissions
The president of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks urged the oil and gas industry Thursday to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 in a speech to oil producing states.
 
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic checks the oxygen level of his patient who is suffering from a heat stroke after carrying him in an ambulance from his home in village Mirchwara, 24 kilometers (14.91 miles) from Banpur in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
In rural India, summer’s heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close
India is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and severe heat, which is sometimes classified as a slow-onset disaster.
 
A worker blows leaves at the main entrance of the Komati Power Station in Middelburg, South Africa, Monday, June 19, 2023. The coal-fired plant was shut down to make way for a solar, wind and battery storage plant. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Shifting S. Africa coal plant for clean energy needs millions in loans. Experts say that’s a problem
Plumes of heat-trapping pollutants last billowed from the giant stacks of South Africa’s Komati Power Station in October.
 