SOPHIE AUSTIN

Sophie reports on California government and politics.
FILE - A man pushes a stroller near the AES power plant in Redondo Beach, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022. The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, to extend the life of three gas power plants along the state's southern coast through 2026, postponing a shutoff deadline previously set for the end of this year. The vote would keep the decades-old facilities — Ormond Beach Generating Station, AES Alamitos and AES Huntington Beach — open so they can run during emergencies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Closure of 3 Southern California power plants likely to be postponed, state energy officials decide
California energy officials have voted Wednesday to extend the life of three natural gas power plants along the state’s southern coast.
 
FILE - A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif. Environmental advocates in California will try to enshrine a law banning new gas and oil wells near homes, schools and hospitals in a move that comes as the oil industry is vying for voters to overturn it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California high court says county can’t enforce oil well ban as state debates future of fossil fuels
The California State Supreme Court has ruled that Monterey County cannot enforce a ban on new oil and gas wells.
 
CORRECTS TO SEVEN YEARS INSTEAD OF SIX - FILE - People walk on the campus of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on May 5, 2009. A flawed policy at California State University, the largest higher education system in the country, contributed to the closure of nearly a dozen sexual harassment cases without thorough explanation, a state audit reviewing dozens of cases over the span of seven years found. The state auditor investigated allegations reported by employees at the California State University chancellor's office, California State University, Fresno, San Jose State University and Sonoma State University. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
California State University campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, audit finds
The California state auditor found that California State University colleges mishandled multiple allegations of sexual harassment against employees.
 
FILE - Al-Farabi Syrlybaev, left, from Moscow, smiles while posing at a photo booth after getting married to Maksim Maslovskii, from St. Petersburg, at City Hall in San Francisco, on Feb. 14, 2023. The California Senate approved a proposal Thursday, July 13, 2023, to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution, sending the issue to voters in 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California still has an anti-gay marriage law on the books. Voters could remove it next year
The California Senate has approved a proposal to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution.
 
Ukraine's goalkeeper deflects a shot by a Poland player at the Homeless World Cup, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Homeless World Cup makes US debut in California and scores victories beyond the field for players
A tournament for soccer players around the world who have experienced homelessness is making its U.S. debut in California.
 
From left, State Sen. Steven Bradford, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, task force member Lisa Holder and Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer hold up a final report of the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2023. The report heads to lawmakers who will be responsible for turning policy recommendations into legislation. Reparations will not happen until lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom agree. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing
California’s reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans.
 
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California’s historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the Legislature
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force met for a final time in a crowded hearing room in Sacramento Thursday.
 
FILE - The suns peaks over the California Public Employees Retirement System's building in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022. California officials say the personal information of about 769,000 people has been exposed in a third-party data breach linked to the state's retirement system. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
2.5M Genworth policyholders and 769K retired California workers and beneficiaries affected by hack
California’s public pension fund says the personal data of more than 769,000 retired workers and beneficiaries including Social Security numbers has been stolen in the breach of a popular file-transfer application by a Russian ransomware gang that is extorting victims.
 