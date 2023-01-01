SOPHIE AUSTIN

California energy officials have voted Wednesday to extend the life of three natural gas power plants along the state’s southern coast.
California high court says county can’t enforce oil well ban as state debates future of fossil fuels
The California State Supreme Court has ruled that Monterey County cannot enforce a ban on new oil and gas wells.
The California state auditor found that California State University colleges mishandled multiple allegations of sexual harassment against employees.
The California Senate has approved a proposal to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution.
A tournament for soccer players around the world who have experienced homelessness is making its U.S. debut in California.
California’s reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans.
California’s public pension fund says the personal data of more than 769,000 retired workers and beneficiaries including Social Security numbers has been stolen in the breach of a popular file-transfer application by a Russian ransomware gang that is extorting victims.