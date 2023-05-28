STEPHEN GROVES

House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas.
Congress is considering renewed efforts to shore up voting and election laws in the coming weeks. But in a sign of dissonance between Republicans and Democrats on the basic functions of U.S. democracy, the parties will unveil competing proposals.
Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials.
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate.
Federal regulators have cited Smithfield Foods for failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus at the company’s Sioux Falls plant, an early hot spot for virus infections that hobbled American meatpacking plants.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will push for schools to stay open this fall but is disparaging any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has taken to social media to vaunt her response to the coronavirus pandemic and pitch herself as a leading conservative governor.
Many governors have broken from President Donald Trump on issuing stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or trying to restart economic activity.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has unveiled her plan to get South Dakota “back to normal. She advised schools and businesses to allow limited gatherings while still encouraging people to keep their distance from one another.
Mayors from South Dakota’s largest cities told lawmakers that Gov. Kristi Noem’s resistance to ordering a statewide business shutdown has left them struggling to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
With deadlines looming, lawmakers are scrambling to decide on several high-profile initiatives, including legalizing industrial hemp, Gov.
A South Dakota House committee has advanced Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to update parts of the “riot boosting” laws that a judge found to be unconstitutional last year.
A Senate committee has given its full support to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.
South Dakota officials have dismissed complaints against four officers accused of misconduct stemming from sexual harassment allegations.