STEPHEN GROVES

Stephen is a correspondent based in South Dakota.
FILE - Douglas Fir seedlings grow at New Mexico State University's John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora, northern New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2022. The NMSU center plays a vital role in the reforestation process of ravaged areas affected by wildfires in the state of New Mexico. House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas.
 
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Burtonsville, Md. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are preparing vastly different bills dealing with voting and elections, underscoring the great divide between the parties on how to address a fundamental aspect of American democracy.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
Congress is considering renewed efforts to shore up voting and election laws in the coming weeks. But in a sign of dissonance between Republicans and Democrats on the basic functions of U.S. democracy, the parties will unveil competing proposals.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 28, 2023. Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against Biden and his top Cabinet officials. Impeachment has traditionally been viewed as an option of last resort in Congress, to be used only for severe wrongdoing. But the constitutionally authorized power to charge officials with "high crimes and misdemeanors" is on the way to becoming routine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they’re becoming routine
Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials.
 
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate.
 
Smithfield Foods pork plant faces OSHA fine from outbreak
Federal regulators have cited Smithfield Foods for failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus at the company’s Sioux Falls plant, an early hot spot for virus infections that hobbled American meatpacking plants.
 
Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad airing on Fox News
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.
 
Governor pushes schools to remain open, disparages masks
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will push for schools to stay open this fall but is disparaging any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.
 
South Dakota governor uses video to vaunt COVID-19 response
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has taken to social media to vaunt her response to the coronavirus pandemic and pitch herself as a leading conservative governor.
 
‘A resume for future office': Virus tests a GOP governor
Many governors have broken from President Donald Trump on issuing stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or trying to restart economic activity.
 
Governor unveils plan to get South Dakota ‘back to normal’
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has unveiled her plan to get South Dakota “back to normal. She advised schools and businesses to allow limited gatherings while still encouraging people to keep their distance from one another.
 
Mayors tell lawmakers Noem’s inaction has them “hamstrung”
Mayors from South Dakota’s largest cities told lawmakers that Gov. Kristi Noem’s resistance to ordering a statewide business shutdown has left them struggling to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
 
With deadlines looming, budgets and bills enter final stages
With deadlines looming, lawmakers are scrambling to decide on several high-profile initiatives, including legalizing industrial hemp, Gov.
 
South Dakota tribes speak against ‘riot-boosting’ penalties
A South Dakota House committee has advanced Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to update parts of the “riot boosting” laws that a judge found to be unconstitutional last year.
 
Lawmakers consider requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs
A Senate committee has given its full support to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.
 
South Dakota dismisses complaints of officer misconduct
South Dakota officials have dismissed complaints against four officers accused of misconduct stemming from sexual harassment allegations.
 