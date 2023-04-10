STEPHEN WHYNO

Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Washington Capitals after another summer of trade rumors. He wouldn’t say if he directly asked for a trade after a second down season over the past three years.
The Buffalo Bills go into their Week 3 matchup at the Washington Commanders back on track after a rough season-opening loss.
Training camps open around the NHL 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup for the first time by defeating the Florida Panthers in the final.
Connor Bedard is the most-hyped hockey player since Connor McDavid. But the Chicago Blackhawks top pick is far from the only rookie to watch in the NHL this season.
The Washington Commanders can thank their defense for getting off to a 2-0 start to the season. That’s even after giving up more than 30 points to the Denver Broncos.
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones.
The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Columbus Blue Jackets players that came to light this week.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to hold a World Cup of Hockey in February 2025.
New Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock says he did nothing wrong in asking players to show him photos off their phone.
Coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders aren’t apologizing for eking out a win against the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener.
Joshua Dobbs lost two fumbles late in the Arizona Cardinals’ season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.
Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Washington Commanders rally past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16.
There will be no retirement news conference for Stephen Strasburg at Nationals Park this weekend. Owner Mark Lerner in a statement says behind-the-scenes planning was underway for Strasburg to announce his retirement but that no such event had be confirmed or promoted.
The new owners of the Washington Commanders are making the rounds to introduce themselves to the local community in the days leading up to the season opener.
The Washington Commanders have a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy.
The Belmont Stakes could be relocated to Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York in 2024 and 2025. That’s one year earlier than the New York Racing Association originally anticipated because of renovations to Belmont Park.
The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team’s practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer.
Connor Bedard took another step in his path from top pick in the NHL draft to his pro debut with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The effort to add young minority hockey players in North America turns its attention to keeping them
The Washington Capitals hosted more than 100 minority youth hockey players for a two-day clinic designed to keep them in the sport and show them a pathway to higher levels.
It was noticeable when new Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson referred to the old Redskins name in their introductory news conference.
The Miami Marlins hit four home runs to beat the last-place Washington Nationals 11-5. Jake Burger had two of them to reach 30 this season.
Neither Jonathan Allen nor Daron Payne is considered by pundits among the most elite defensive linemen in the NFL.
Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL because of an eye injury that was too severe to return.
The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has a name, six cities teams will play in and a plan for its inaugural season.
The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled its Original Six franchises. All six teams will be in NHL markets with track records of supporting the women’s game.
Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the right leg a year ago in an attempted robbery/carjacking in Washington.
The Washington Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations to go along with his general manager duties.
Browning makes a case to back up Burrow with his play in the Bengals’ preseason finale at Washington
Jake Browning may have earned the Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback job behind Joe Burrow with his play in their preseason finale.
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire.
The New York Rangers have signed Alexis Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million. He’ll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons.