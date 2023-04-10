911 audio after F-35 ejection
STEPHEN WHYNO

Sports reporter

DC-based hockey writer covering NHL, Capitals and Commanders
FILE - Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. The Washington Capitals returned to the ice for the start of training camp, with Evgeny Kuznetsov still in the fold. After a second offseason of trade rumors in three years, the inconsistent but talented Russian center is again being counted on to bounce back and live up to his lucrative contract.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Capitals after more trade rumors and feels ready to bounce back
Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Washington Capitals after another summer of trade rumors. He wouldn’t say if he directly asked for a trade after a second down season over the past three years.
 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, celebrates with wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Allen and the Bills are back on track and want to keep rolling at the 2-0 Commanders
The Buffalo Bills go into their Week 3 matchup at the Washington Commanders back on track after a rough season-opening loss.
 
FILE - Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras (11) plays in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is one of several restricted free agents without a contract for the upcoming NHL season. Zegras was the team's leading scorer last season with 65 points. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Training camps open around the NHL with big questions to answer from Anaheim to Columbus
Training camps open around the NHL 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup for the first time by defeating the Florida Panthers in the final.
 
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall draft pick, looks at the ice during the NHL Players Association rookie showcase Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Va. Bedard is the most-hyped hockey player since Connor McDavid. But the Blackhawks top pick is far from the only rookie to watch in the NHL this season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Beyond Bedard, the NHL’s rookie class is stacked with talented newcomers to watch
Connor Bedard is the most-hyped hockey player since Connor McDavid. But the Chicago Blackhawks top pick is far from the only rookie to watch in the NHL this season.
 
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) celebrates after a failed two-point conversion-attempt by the Denver Broncos after time ran out in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Defense keeps forcing turnovers to get the Commanders off to a 2-0 start to the season
The Washington Commanders can thank their defense for getting off to a 2-0 start to the season. That’s even after giving up more than 30 points to the Denver Broncos.
 
FILE - Then-Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock speaks to reporters, April 25, 2019, in Toronto. Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after word emerged earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players’ photos
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones.
 
FILE - New Columbus Blue Jackets NHL hockey head coach Mike Babcock speaks to the media during an introductory press conference Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Babcock and Boone Jenner blasted comments made on a hockey podcast about the new Columbus Blue Jackets coach asking the captain to show him photos on his phone. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
NHLPA is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Blue Jackets players
The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Columbus Blue Jackets players that came to light this week.
 
FILE- Canada's Sidney Crosby skates on the ice during practice in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 5, 2016, in preparation for the World Cup of Hockey. The NHL and NHL Players' Association are still planning to hold a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. But the concept of the tournament has been scaled back from the original intent given the timeframe and uncertainty over Russian players. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL and NHLPA are now planning to hold a scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to hold a World Cup of Hockey in February 2025.
 
FILE - New Columbus Blue Jackets NHL hockey head coach Mike Babcock speaks to the media during an introductory press conference Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Babcock and Boone Jenner blasted comments made on a hockey podcast about the new Columbus Blue Jackets coach asking the captain to show him photos on his phone. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
New Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock blasts report suggesting he was invading his players’ privacy
New Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock says he did nothing wrong in asking players to show him photos off their phone.
 
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. Also seen are Commanders safety Antonio Gibson (24) and Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Mistakes by Commanders in their season-opening win show them they have a lot to work on
Coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders aren’t apologizing for eking out a win against the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener.
 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) tosses the ball to wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joshua Dobbs is now the Cardinals’ starting quarterback and hopes to improve after an uneven debut
Joshua Dobbs lost two fumbles late in the Arizona Cardinals’ season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.
 
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) goes around Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Washington’s defense takes over to help the Commanders rally past the Cardinals 20-16
Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Washington Commanders rally past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16.
 
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg smiles during a baseball media availability at Nationals Park in Washington, Dec. 17, 2019. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to announce his retirement, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Stephen Strasburg won’t hold a retirement news conference Saturday, Nationals owner says
There will be no retirement news conference for Stephen Strasburg at Nationals Park this weekend. Owner Mark Lerner in a statement says behind-the-scenes planning was underway for Strasburg to announce his retirement but that no such event had be confirmed or promoted.
 
Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson, center, poses for a photo in the stands with children at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Magic Johnson, Josh Harris and other new Commanders owners introduce themselves to Washington fans
The new owners of the Washington Commanders are making the rounds to introduce themselves to the local community in the days leading up to the season opener.
 
FILE - Josh Harris, center, the leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at an NFL football pep rally at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Friday, July 21, 2023. Standing alongside Harris are team president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera. The Commanders have a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy. The buzz has led to their season opener being sold out with home fans expected to make up the vast majority of the crowd.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Commanders open the season against the Cardinals, ushering in a new era for the franchise
The Washington Commanders have a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy.
 
FILE - Epicenter, left, with jockey Joel Rosario, wins the Jim Dandy Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course on July 30, 2022, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Belmont Stakes could be relocated to Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York in 2024 and 2025. That's one year earlier than the New York Racing Association originally anticipated because of renovations to Belmont Park. (Skip Dickstein/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)
Belmont Stakes could be moved to Saratoga Race Course for 2024 and 2025
The Belmont Stakes could be relocated to Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York in 2024 and 2025. That’s one year earlier than the New York Racing Association originally anticipated because of renovations to Belmont Park.
 
FILE - Magic Johnson, a member of the group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at an introductory NFL football news conference at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Friday, July 21, 2023. Magic Johnson made a surprise appearance at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, talking to players and coaches for the first time since becoming a part-owner of the NFL franchise. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team’s practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer.
 
Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Connor Bedard, the number one overall draft pick, laces his skates during the NHL Players Association rookie showcase, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Connor Bedard takes another step toward making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard took another step in his path from top pick in the NHL draft to his pro debut with the Chicago Blackhawks.
 
Duante' Abercrombie speaks to players as an instructor at the Washington Capitals' inaugural Rising Stars Academy at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Rising Stars Academy that took place Aug. 19-20 was designed to provide minority hockey players with elite on-ice skill development and off-ice training geared toward problem-solving and handling some racist elements of the sport that remains predominantly white (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)
The effort to add young minority hockey players in North America turns its attention to keeping them
The Washington Capitals hosted more than 100 minority youth hockey players for a two-day clinic designed to keep them in the sport and show them a pathway to higher levels.
 
FILE - Josh Harris, the leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at an introductory NFL football news conference at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Friday, July 21, 2023. It was noticeable when new Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson referred to the old Redskins name in their opening news conference. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
New Commanders ownership has reignited the debate over the NFL team’s old name
It was noticeable when new Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson referred to the old Redskins name in their introductory news conference.
 
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cueto wins in his return as Burger hits 2 of the Marlins’ 4 home runs in win over the Nationals
The Miami Marlins hit four home runs to beat the last-place Washington Nationals 11-5. Jake Burger had two of them to reach 30 this season.
 
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, left, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen warm up during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Commanders’ defense starts inside with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne
Neither Jonathan Allen nor Daron Payne is considered by pundits among the most elite defensive linemen in the NFL.
 
FILE - Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Hagelin announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, his decision to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)
Swedish winger Carl Hagelin retires from the NHL because of an eye injury
Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL because of an eye injury that was too severe to return.
 
FILE - Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after her goal against the United States during the first period of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their United States and Canadian national hockey team contemporaries now have a firm idea of where they’ll be playing in January. The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Tuesday, Aug. 29, with franchises based in NHL markets — three in the United States and three in Canada — with track records of supporting the women’s game. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
New Professional Women’s Hockey League is getting support from the NHL, just not the financial kind
The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has a name, six cities teams will play in and a plan for its inaugural season.
 
FILE - United States forward Hilary Knight, center, holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, April 16, 2023. Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their United States and Canadian national hockey team contemporaries now have a firm idea of where they’ll be playing in January. The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Tuesday, Aug. 29, with franchises based in NHL markets — three in the United States and three in Canada — with track records of supporting the women’s game. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its Original 6: 3 teams based in the US and 3 in Canada
The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled its Original Six franchises. All six teams will be in NHL markets with track records of supporting the women’s game.
 
FILE - Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. laughs while warming up during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the right leg a year ago in an attempted robbery/carjacking in Washington. He made his NFL debut for the Commanders six weeks later and ran for nearly 800 yards in his first 12 professional games. That was an impressive rookie season for third-round pick out of Alabama. But now Robinson says he feels a night and day difference from where he was last year. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
Commanders’ Robinson feels ‘night and day’ a year since being shot in an attempted robbery
Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the right leg a year ago in an attempted robbery/carjacking in Washington.
 
FILE - Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan talks to the media during media day at an NHL hockey training camp, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Arlington, Va. The Washington Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations to go along with his general manager duties. MacLellan had been the team's vice president and GM. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Capitals add president of hockey operations to Brian MacLellan’s title along with general manager
The Washington Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations to go along with his general manager duties.
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throwing a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Browning makes a case to back up Burrow with his play in the Bengals’ preseason finale at Washington
Jake Browning may have earned the Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback job behind Joe Burrow with his play in their preseason finale.
 
FILE - Washington Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer, left, and Stephen Strasburg hug after the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a National League wild-card baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to announce his retirement, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire.
 
FILE - New York Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on March 30, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Rangers have signed Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million, according to his agent, Wednesday, Aug. 23. He'll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to a 2-year contract worth $4.65 million
The New York Rangers have signed Alexis Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million. He’ll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons.
 