TED ANTHONY

Writing about American culture and international affairs.
FILE - Visitors walk through a garden installation designed like the bottom-side of a leaf, on the opening day of the National Garden Festival "BUGA 05" in Munich, southern Germany, on April 28, 2005. The world is a stressful, sometimes lonely place. “It wasn’t supposed to be this way” is a phrase you hear a lot these days. But what if things could turn out another way? What if, somewhere, they had? Enter the realm of the multiverse and alternate realities, popular culture’s wildly glorified canvas — and a repository for the ache and longing of living in an uncertain era. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein, File)
How the multiverse got into our heads and didn’t let go
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
 
This image released by Apple TV shows Brendan Hunt, from left, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in the season three finale episode of "Ted Lasso." (Colin Hutton/Apple TV via AP)
‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point — that those who are stuck can overcome (SPOILERS)
“Ted Lasso” was criticized by some for losing its way in its third season. But with its season and probably series finale, it ended up exactly on brand.
 
FILE - People walk past an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub, at the start of a work day in New York, Sept. 11, 2019. American lore is full of tales of a nation built on the foundations of individualism. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. In May 2023, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared loneliness an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking.
 
FILE - A keep out sign is posted on a home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, near the house where 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl a week earlier in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
The front door, threshold of welcome — and perilous border
The front door in America is one of the landscape’s most intimate and personal of borders. It’s the place where the public sphere encounters private space.
 
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Love him? Hate him? For Donald Trump, attention is attention
Whatever people think of Donald Trump, it’s undeniable that he can still command attention. That was obvious as the divisive former president came to New York for his arraignment on felony charges.
 
This image released by Paramount+ shows Patrick Stewart as Picard, left, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in the "No Win Scenario" episode of "Star Trek: Picard." (Trae Patton/Paramount+ via AP)
‘Star Trek’, swear words and TV characters’ changing mores
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and at times buttoned up.
 
From left, Laura Kuster, Miranda Crotsley, and Hollen Barmer eat fish sandwiches, homemade perogies, and macaroni and cheese at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church fish fry in the West Homestead neighborhood of Pittsburgh, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. To innovate the age-old tradition of fish fries, Barmer and volunteers from Code for Pittsburgh created the "Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map," an online interactive map that locates and documents active fish fries from year to year across Western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Need a Lenten fish fry? There’s an interactive map for that
The Lenten fish fry is a popular tradition in many Catholic communities. In Pittsburgh and the towns around it, people looking for fish fries between Ash Wednesday and Easter have a very modern tool to find their fish fix — an interactive map.
 
An order of "boneless chicken wings" is shown at a restaurant in Willow Grove, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
How the ‘boneless wing’ became a tasty culinary lie
NEW YORK (AP) — One day in 2020, at the pandemic’s height, an earnest-looking man with long hair the color of Buffalo sauce stepped up to a podium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to address his city council during its public comment period.
 
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, chats with former President Jiang Zemin during the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 24, 2017. With his death, Jiang leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image
With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation.
 
Umpire crew chief Todd Tichenor announces the outcome of a play review during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The notion of hearing a mic'd-up ump's voice explaining something feels oddly revolutionary, even after nearly an entire season of hearing it off and on. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Beyond the grunt: Umpires mic up, and baseball changes a bit
After a century and a half of Major League Baseball, something quietly extraordinary happened this year. The umpires began talking to the world.
 
Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations’ stories
Pakistan’s new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium to spin a tale of floods and climate change.
 
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi acknowledges the audience applause after addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
China on Taiwan: ‘External interference’ won’t be tolerated
China has underscored its commitment to its claim on Taiwan. Its foreign minister told world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”
 
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
GLIMPSES: One prime minister, many quotable quotes
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — So you’re paying attention to the tectonic geopolitical issues at the U.N. General Assembly, and many of them are addressed in carefully calibrated and crafted diplospeak.
 
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
The AP Interview: Marcos wants to ‘reintroduce’ Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home.
 
An attendee sits in the gallery during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
At UN, despite global morass, hope peeks through the gloom
Hope can be hard to find anywhere these days. That goes double for the people who walk the floors of the United Nations, where shouldering the weight of the world is a core part of the job description.
 
This image released by Paramount+ shows, from left, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Ethan Peck as Spock, background, Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Anson Mount as Pike in a scene from the series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." (Marni Grossman/Paramount+ via AP)
Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’: In defense of episodic TV
Two generations after its 1966 debut, the universe of “Star Trek” has become a vast and sprawling mural in these heady days of streaming TV.
 
An image of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time
The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are being held with the help of a big-time television producer, and dramatic revelations have been promised.
 
A Chinese rug purchased in Beijing in 1979 rests next to a Thai coffee table made from wood and a metal truck wheel bought in Bangkok in 2015. When you live in a multigenerational house, opportunities to blend past and present abound. (AP Photo/Ted Anthony)
In a multigenerational home, design choices can be emotional
When you live in a home passed down from previous generations, deep-time design opportunities lurk around every corner. Opportunities to blend past and present abound.
 
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
From Hollywood’s illusion factory, some unexpected reality
In the minutes and hours after Will Smith accosted and slapped Chris Rock before a live Oscars audience of millions, many people hurried to social media platforms.
 
FILE - A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York on March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
In America, a few days in March 2020 echo two years later
The conversations went like this: It will be just a few days. It can be kept at bay. There will be some inconvenience, sure, but the world will merely be paused.
 
Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
From banking to sports to vodka, Russia’s isolation grows
Russia has been abruptly cut off from the larger world on multiple fronts. Its ability to bank internationally has been curtailed.
 
Protesters hold a placard reading "Stop Putin" during a demonstration at Odeonsplatz against Russia's attack on Ukraine, Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)
Ukraine invasion spotlights the delicate state of democracy
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine advances a global anti-democratic trend — one that has seen strongmen, some elected, nudge their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms.
 
This photo provided by Ted Anthony shows him at the age of 11 sitting on a section of the Great Wall outside Beijing in fall 1979. The photo was taken by his father Edward Mason Anthony. For one 11-year-old American boy, Richard Nixon's trip to China changed almost everything. In 1979, Ted Anthony was part of the earliest wave of American families to come to Beijing after relations were established thanks to the 1972 meeting between Nixon and Mao Zedong. Now an Associated Press journalist, he says his presence in China at a pivotal moment in its history resonates with him today. (Courtesy of Ted Anthony via AP)
One American life, set on new course by Nixon’s China visit
For one 11-year-old American boy, Richard Nixon’s trip to China changed almost everything. In 1979, Ted Anthony was part of the earliest wave of American families to come to Beijing after relations were established thanks to the 1972 meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders, Nixon and Mao Zedong
 
An Olympic shuttle bus approaches the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Analysis: China’s bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance
They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did? China pulled off a technically superior Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era.
 
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed.
 
A man uses his phone to film a screen outside a mall showing a live broadcast of the fireworks explode over the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity
As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded.
 
Natalie Maag, of Switzerland, slides during the luge women's singles run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
At Olympics, the line between photo and painting can blur
BEIJING (AP) — A photograph is not a painting. A painting is not a photograph. Yet in the right situation, in the right hands, the two can approach each other and, in the best circumstances, seem to merge.
 
FILE - A person looks through the fence at the closed-loop area for Olympics personnel on the Olympic Green near at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
BEIJING DIARY: A segmented city, ideal for pandemic Olympics
Some Olympics signs in Beijing talk of staying “together for a shared future.” Others warn: “Don’t cross the line.” This might seem ironic, but it isn’t.
 
FILE- Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachyov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, carry a flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Russian athletes are competing under the acronym ROC, for Russian Olympic Committee, for the third time. The national colors and flag are banned by the International Olympic Committee because of a massive state-sponsored doping operation during the 2014 Sochi Games, which Russia hosted. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia’s way
Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it.
 
As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”
 