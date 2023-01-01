TED ANTHONY

Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
“Ted Lasso” was criticized by some for losing its way in its third season. But with its season and probably series finale, it ended up exactly on brand.
This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared loneliness an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking.
The front door in America is one of the landscape’s most intimate and personal of borders. It’s the place where the public sphere encounters private space.
Whatever people think of Donald Trump, it’s undeniable that he can still command attention. That was obvious as the divisive former president came to New York for his arraignment on felony charges.
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and at times buttoned up.
The Lenten fish fry is a popular tradition in many Catholic communities. In Pittsburgh and the towns around it, people looking for fish fries between Ash Wednesday and Easter have a very modern tool to find their fish fix — an interactive map.
NEW YORK (AP) — One day in 2020, at the pandemic’s height, an earnest-looking man with long hair the color of Buffalo sauce stepped up to a podium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to address his city council during its public comment period.
With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation.
After a century and a half of Major League Baseball, something quietly extraordinary happened this year. The umpires began talking to the world.
Pakistan’s new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium to spin a tale of floods and climate change.
China has underscored its commitment to its claim on Taiwan. Its foreign minister told world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — So you’re paying attention to the tectonic geopolitical issues at the U.N. General Assembly, and many of them are addressed in carefully calibrated and crafted diplospeak.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home.
Hope can be hard to find anywhere these days. That goes double for the people who walk the floors of the United Nations, where shouldering the weight of the world is a core part of the job description.
Two generations after its 1966 debut, the universe of “Star Trek” has become a vast and sprawling mural in these heady days of streaming TV.
The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are being held with the help of a big-time television producer, and dramatic revelations have been promised.
When you live in a home passed down from previous generations, deep-time design opportunities lurk around every corner. Opportunities to blend past and present abound.
In the minutes and hours after Will Smith accosted and slapped Chris Rock before a live Oscars audience of millions, many people hurried to social media platforms.
The conversations went like this: It will be just a few days. It can be kept at bay. There will be some inconvenience, sure, but the world will merely be paused.
Russia has been abruptly cut off from the larger world on multiple fronts. Its ability to bank internationally has been curtailed.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine advances a global anti-democratic trend — one that has seen strongmen, some elected, nudge their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms.
For one 11-year-old American boy, Richard Nixon’s trip to China changed almost everything. In 1979, Ted Anthony was part of the earliest wave of American families to come to Beijing after relations were established thanks to the 1972 meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders, Nixon and Mao Zedong
They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did? China pulled off a technically superior Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era.
A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed.
As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded.
BEIJING (AP) — A photograph is not a painting. A painting is not a photograph. Yet in the right situation, in the right hands, the two can approach each other and, in the best circumstances, seem to merge.
Some Olympics signs in Beijing talk of staying “together for a shared future.” Others warn: “Don’t cross the line.” This might seem ironic, but it isn’t.
Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it.
“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”