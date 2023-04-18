TED SHAFFREY

One person has been killed and five have been injured in a parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan’s Financial District.
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson. In the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman records his grandmother talking about her life in 1944 and 1945 as a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland
NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent winter weekday at Penn Station Shoe Repair and Shoe Shine, men hop onto shoeshine chairs and pull out newspapers and phones to read while shoeshiners get to work applying polish and elbow grease to loafers, boots and other leather shoes.
Authorities say a New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home.
An entryway to New York’s Central Park has been dedicated to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brittany Newton’s family grieved last spring when her life was cut short, at age 30, by a brain aneurysm.
Photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan.
For decades, Chinese journalist Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about who would ascend into the ranks of China’s leadership.
The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home.
It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. Millions of people have traveled on the R-32 cars since their introduction in the mid-1960s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sleek four-wheeled carts look familiar enough, but not even UPS knows precisely how to describe what could be the delivery giant’s latest way to get packages to your door.
Trucks in Canada that have been clogging crossings at the U.S. border for more than two weeks have abandoned all but one of their blockades.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking emergency powers to weaken the protests by demonstrators who are paralyzing the capital city of Ottawa and blocking border crossings.
Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn’t be made by the government.
Several families whose loved ones died or were injured while trying to escape a smoked-filled Bronx apartment building are suing the owners.
Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, high school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has arrived in the United States.
Residents across the waterlogged Northeast are clearing mud and tearing out soggy carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Students in New Jersey’s two largest cities have begun making their return to classrooms in person after working remotely because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug-sniffing dogs, peers watching for people feeling ill, a “cooling tunnel” and shorter days are greeting fans this weekend at an electronic music festival where two people died of drug overdoses last year, organizers said Friday.