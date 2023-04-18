TED SHAFFREY

Ted Shaffrey covers top daily stories.
Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District of New York, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
One person has been killed and five have been injured in a parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan’s Financial District.
 
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Goodman records TikTok videos of his grandmother describing her experiences as a six-year-old at Auschwitz concentration camp that have millions of views on the social media platform. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson. In the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman records his grandmother talking about her life in 1944 and 1945 as a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland
 
Customer Ray Ozoria gets a shoeshine from Bertha Gomez at the Alpha Shoe Repair Corp., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in New York. Once a common practice, the tradition of getting a quick polish from a rag-toting shoeshine has become more of a rarity, and many stands have disappeared across the country. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Shoe polish stands begin to vanish, lose their shine
NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent winter weekday at Penn Station Shoe Repair and Shoe Shine, men hop onto shoeshine chairs and pull out newspapers and phones to read while shoeshiners get to work applying polish and elbow grease to loafers, boots and other leather shoes.
 
This undated photo, provided by the Sayreville Borough Council, shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. The 30-year-old councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home, authorities said, Thursday, Feb, 2, 2023. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. (Courtesy Sayreville Borough Council via AP)
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
Authorities say a New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home.
 
Master drummer Baba Don Babatunde, far left, and civil rights activist Queen Mother Moore, far right, lead a spiritual moment, during the Central Park gate-naming ceremony to honor the five men exonerated after being wrongfully convicted as teenagers for the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park, including Yusef Salaam, seated third from left, Raymond Santana Jr., seated fourth from left, Monday Dec. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Central Park gate honors wrongly imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5'
An entryway to New York’s Central Park has been dedicated to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers.
 
Bridgette Newton holds a picture of her late daughter Brittany Newton next to Miriam Nieves, holding a plaque, who received Brittany Newton's heart in a transplant at Montefiore Moses Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.Their families stand with them. Doctors at the hospital say the transplant, performed in April, is the first time a heart from an HIV-positive donor was successfully transplanted into an HIV-positive recipient. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
HIV-positive heart donor’s family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — Brittany Newton’s family grieved last spring when her life was cut short, at age 30, by a brain aneurysm.
 
Video journalists and photographers are reflected in the glass as they cover the arrival of actor Kevin Spacey for a civil case at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC
Photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan.
 
A portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed near the words that means "I will put aside my own well-being for the good of my People" at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. For decades Chinese journalist Ho Pin has successfully predicted rising newcomers in the Chinese Communist Party, and says that leader Xi Jinping is so powerful, there is little point in predicting the leadership line up to be announced at the Communist Party congress that begins Sunday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing’s ranks, Xi rules
For decades, Chinese journalist Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about who would ascend into the ranks of China’s leadership.
 
Water pools at the edge of residential district in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2022. Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home.
 
One World Trade Center in Manhattan is visible from a railroad barge carrying retired 1960s-era R-32 subway cars through New York Harbor in New York, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Crews are taking the old subway cars to an Ohio scrapyard as the MTA installs new R-179 train cars into the city's sprawling subway system. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor
It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. Millions of people have traveled on the R-32 cars since their introduction in the mid-1960s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
 
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, July 14, 2022. Delivery giant UPS is going back to the future in its latest way to get packages to the doors of its millions of customers. The company is considering launching a fleet of pedal- and battery-powered cargo cycles for deliveries in some of the country's most congested cities. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in congested cities
NEW YORK (AP) — The sleek four-wheeled carts look familiar enough, but not even UPS knows precisely how to describe what could be the delivery giant’s latest way to get packages to your door.
 
A white rose is secured under a bungee cord strapping a Canadian flag to the hood of a semi-trailer truck, on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa’s police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada
Trucks in Canada that have been clogging crossings at the U.S. border for more than two weeks have abandoned all but one of their blockades.
 
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends news conference on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal and not about peaceful protest. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking emergency powers to weaken the protests by demonstrators who are paralyzing the capital city of Ottawa and blocking border crossings.
 
Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Stephens said he’s come into Ottawa twice to show support for protesters there. He views them as representatives of a “silent majority that had been longing to have their voice heard.” (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Canada protests sound common refrain: ‘We stand for freedom’
Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn’t be made by the government.
 
Attorney Ben Crump, left, looks on as Fatiah Touray, who has family that was killed in a building fire, speaks to reporters at a news conference in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Several families whose loved ones died while trying to escape a smoked-filled Bronx apartment building sued the building owners Tuesday, alleging safety violations that led to the wrongful deaths of 17 people, including eight children. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Families sue building owners over Bronx fire that killed 17
Several families whose loved ones died or were injured while trying to escape a smoked-filled Bronx apartment building are suing the owners.
 
The Tom Turkey float moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The parade is returning in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, high school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
 
Danny Fenster, center, hugs his mother Rose Fenster as former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, right, looks on at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Fenster was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor. He was handed over Monday to Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
US journalist jailed for months in Myanmar lands in New York
American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has arrived in the United States.
 
A worker cleans the outside area of Four Boys Ice Cream store during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Jamesburg, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Residents across the waterlogged Northeast are clearing mud and tearing out soggy carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri.
 
Second grader Abigail Meza does her school work at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, April 29, 2021. Kindergarten through third grade students are returning to their school buildings in Jersey City for their first time in over a year. New Jersey's two largest cities have begun making their return to classrooms in person after working remotely because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Students in Jersey City began returning to school today, just days after Newark officials said they were expanding in-person instruction to four days a week, up from two. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In-person learning returning to NJ’s biggest districts
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Students in New Jersey’s two largest cities have begun making their return to classrooms in person after working remotely because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
 
Workers prepare a cooling tunnel, which will blast attendees with cold air while displaying an LED light show, at the Electric Zoo music festival venue on New York's Randall's Island, Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
After deaths, NYC music festival tightens security
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug-sniffing dogs, peers watching for people feeling ill, a “cooling tunnel” and shorter days are greeting fans this weekend at an electronic music festival where two people died of drug overdoses last year, organizers said Friday.
 