TERESA M. WALKER

Terrell Williams’ stint as the Tennessee Titans’ acting head coach is more than just for their preseason opener Saturday in Chicago.
The Tennessee Titans are taking another step to help their minority assistant coaches land NFL head coaching jobs.
Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final shootout after a late red flag and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory and second this season.
Scott McLaughlin won his second straight pole at the Music City Grand Prix and the first on a street course this season for Team Penske.
Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship.
Scott Dixon credits luck for being in position to put his name on another IndyCar Series milestone Sunday.
IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024.
The Tennessee Titans thought they had at least one starter on the offensive line ready to go in the same spot for the 2023 season.
Outside linebacker Harold Landry III couldn’t be happier about being back on the practice field for the Tennessee Titans.
The Tennessee Titans gave Ryan Tannehill just about the best birthday gift an NFL team can to a quarterback.
DeAndre Hopkins has had a good relationship with Mike Vrabel since their Houston days. He says Vrabel was one of the first to congratulate the three-time All-Pro receiver on being traded to Arizona and also the first to call him out for not making a catch for the Cardinals.
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
Josh Heupel made clear when hired at Tennessee he saw the NCAA investigation hanging over the program as a mere speed bump.
Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year.
Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.
Brian Kelly and LSU face much higher expectations going into his second season as coach. He can look in the mirror for raising those standards after winning the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division title in his debut year.
The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault — strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Tennessee State announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.
This NHL draft might have been considered the chase for Adam Fantilli as the top overall pick rather than the Connor Bedard sweepstakes in a different year.
Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer.
Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the third Cup Series victory for Chastain and his first since Talladega in April of last year.
Carl Edwards is the first driver inducted into the Nashville Superspeedway’s new Legends Plaza. Edwards was a six-time winner on this track.
A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on the second overtime restart and won his second NASCAR Xfinity race this year and 17th of his career Saturday, taking the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season.
Jett Howard can only hope he keeps following in his father’s footsteps as he goes from Michigan to the NBA.
A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.