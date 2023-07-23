TERESA M. WALKER

Sportswriter covering NFL, NHL, NBA, all of TN
Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams, center, talks with coaches during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mike Vrabel announced Monday that Terrell Williams will be Tennessee's acting head coach Saturday during the Titans' preseason opener in Chicago. (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean via AP)
Titans’ Terrell Williams hopes NFL follows Vrabel’s lead with preseason head coaching chance
Terrell Williams’ stint as the Tennessee Titans’ acting head coach is more than just for their preseason opener Saturday in Chicago.
 
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yells at his players during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vrabel giving assistant Terrell Williams chance as Titans’ acting coach in preseason opener
The Tennessee Titans are taking another step to help their minority assistant coaches land NFL head coaching jobs.
 
Kyle Kirkwood holds the trophy winning the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix for 2nd win of season for Andretti
Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final shootout after a late red flag and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory and second this season.
 
Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, drives during an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott McLaughlin wins 1st pole this IndyCar season, 2nd straight at Nashville
Scott McLaughlin won his second straight pole at the Music City Grand Prix and the first on a street course this season for Team Penske.
 
Josef Newgarden is sprayed with champagne by Alex Palou, of Spain, right, after winning an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Josef Newgarden chasing 1st IndyCar win at his hometown race in Nashville
Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship.
 
FILE - Scott Dixon (9) leads Kyle Kirkwood (14) through a turn during the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much that the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024. Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., announced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 that the combination of Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will help elevate the IndyCar Series even higher globally. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Scott Dixon can tie Kanaan’s IndyCar consecutive starts streak in Nashville
Scott Dixon credits luck for being in position to put his name on another IndyCar Series milestone Sunday.
 
FILE - Scott Dixon (9) leads Kyle Kirkwood (14) through a turn during the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much that the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024. Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., announced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 that the combination of Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will help elevate the IndyCar Series even higher globally. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
IndyCar Series moving season finale, awards to Nashville starting in 2024
IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024.
 
Tennessee Titans rookie offensive lineman Peter Skoronski carries helmets and shoulder pads belonging to veteran players after an NFL football training camp practice Monday, July 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans’ revamped offensive line is a work in progress in training camp
The Tennessee Titans thought they had at least one starter on the offensive line ready to go in the same spot for the 2023 season.
 
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III takes a drink during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Titans linebacker Harold Landry III ecstatic to be back after a torn ACL wiped out his season
Outside linebacker Harold Landry III couldn’t be happier about being back on the practice field for the Tennessee Titans.
 
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, gives a thumbs up as he walks with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Titans give QB Ryan Tannehill possibly his best birthday gift yet in Hopkins
The Tennessee Titans gave Ryan Tannehill just about the best birthday gift an NFL team can to a quarterback.
 
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins responds to questions from reporters at the NFL football team's training facility Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vrabel, Henry part of what helped Titans land 3-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins has had a good relationship with Mike Vrabel since their Houston days. He says Vrabel was one of the first to congratulate the three-time All-Pro receiver on being traded to Arizona and also the first to call him out for not making a catch for the Cardinals.
 
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Kiffin follows SEC commissioner’s advice not to answer every question asked
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
 
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
With NCAA probe in Vols’ rearview mirror, Josh Heupel ready to chase titles
Josh Heupel made clear when hired at Tennessee he saw the NCAA investigation hanging over the program as a mere speed bump.
 
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Disrespectful! Reloading Alabama welcomes doubts while chasing Tide’s own goals
Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year.
 
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Georgia’s Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest threat to the Bulldogs’ three-peat hopes
Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.
 
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
LSU’s success in baseball, women’s hoops ramps up pressure on Kelly
Brian Kelly and LSU face much higher expectations going into his second season as coach. He can look in the mirror for raising those standards after winning the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division title in his debut year.
 
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Tennessee Titans hope they have filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver Hopkins by agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says
The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
 
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins Jr. watches from the sideline during the second the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault - strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram. Both Haskins and Makiah Green were arrested early Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, and released on bond later Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Titans backup RB Haskins charged with aggravated assault following fight with his girlfriend
Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault — strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram.
 
NHL hockey teams participate in the second day of the draft Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NHL draft wraps up with 11 picks for Chicago, dearth of trades ahead of free agency
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls.
 
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
 
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
 
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, Tennessee State University athletic director Mikki Allen and president Glenda Glover share a laugh after a news conference, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the Nashville Predators. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee State ready to make history as the 1st HBCU to add ice hockey
Tennessee State announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.
 
NHL draft prospect Adam Fantilli laughs during a youth hockey clinic with other draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Adam Fantilli not worried about being overshadowed at NHL draft; return to Michigan still an option
This NHL draft might have been considered the chase for Adam Fantilli as the top overall pick rather than the Connor Bedard sweepstakes in a different year.
 
The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is viewed Friday, June 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The speedway needs more than $40 million of renovations to improve safety and operational success at the track according to facility analysis conducted by a motorsports venue consultant. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nashville, Bristol working to give NASCAR a historic racing option in Music City
Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer.
 
Ross Chastain holds a guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Ross Chastain holds off Martin Truex Jr. to win at Nashville, 3rd NASCAR Cup Series victory
Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the third Cup Series victory for Chastain and his first since Talladega in April of last year.
 
A NASCAR Cup Series auto race starts Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Carl Edwards 1st inductee into Nashville’s new Legends Plaza
Carl Edwards is the first driver inducted into the Nashville Superspeedway’s new Legends Plaza. Edwards was a six-time winner on this track.
 
Allmendinger runs away off 2nd OT restart to win Nashville Xfinity race
A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on the second overtime restart and won his second NASCAR Xfinity race this year and 17th of his career Saturday, taking the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
 
FILE - Chase Elliott (9) looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year's regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
Elliott views pressure to make NASCAR playoffs as opportunity
Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season.
 
Jett Howard hugs family and friends after being selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jett Howard follows his father Juwan’s path from Michigan to NBA lottery pick
Jett Howard can only hope he keeps following in his father’s footsteps as he goes from Michigan to the NBA.
 
AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins
A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.
 