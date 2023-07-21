TERRY SPENCER

Gunfire again erupted at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead.
Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre.
Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings and his teammates hit three early homers as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 6-1.
Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood
Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale.
Scientists say Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose.
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking.
A Florida judge says the 2018 Parkland high school massacre can be reenacted on campus by both sides in lawsuits against former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s office and others.
Families who lost loved ones in the the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre are being given the chance to tour the classroom building before it is demolished.
Attorneys say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act during a school shooting shows there are holes in the law.
A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.
A jury will soon decide the fate of a Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 Parkland school massacre.
A Florida sheriff’s deputy’s response to the 2018 Parkland school massacre was hampered by a radio system that collapsed.
The courtroom battle over whether a Florida deputy should have confronted the Parkland school gunman is now centering on what witnesses heard.
Democrats are criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid another new high in confirmed cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two South Floridians from minority communities to the state Supreme Court.
The Florida sheriff’s office ripped apart by the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is now facing an angry, public fracture sparked by the coronavirus death of one of its deputies.
Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
A prosecution psychiatrist has concluded that a Florida college student was legally insane when he fatally attacked a couple and chewed off the man’s face.
A Florida sheriff’s deputy who worked at a school for children with emotional problems is facing a felony charge after video shows him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot.
The commission investigating last year’s Florida high school massacre wants the state legislature to tighten the requirements for school active-shooter drills.
Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.
Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts the night before and the morning of last month’s AFC championship game.
A man accused of fatally shooting five women at a small-town bank in Florida had dreamed of hurting classmates in high school and had long been fascinated with killing.
President Donald Trump campaigned for Florida Republicans while singer Jimmy Buffett sang his support for the state’s Democrats as the Senate and gubernatorial races reached their final weekend.
A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect’s late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.
Security video shows a Florida sheriff’s deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.
With Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week, it isn’t the first time a president-elect has used Palm Beach, Florida, as his vacation lair.
Radio transmissions show Florida sheriff’s deputies were confronted with a chaotic scene as they tried to subdue a 19-year-old Florida college student as he allegedly killed a couple at random outside their home and mauled the dead man’s face.
The Burmese python might have to step aside: It’s possible the animal is no longer Florida’s scariest invasive species.