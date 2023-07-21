Terry Spencer, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TERRY SPENCER

I cover Florida, primarily Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Parkland, Fla. The group will tour the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls, shortly before ballistics technicians reenact the massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead in 2018. The reenactment is part of a lawsuit filed by the victims' families against former Deputy Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff's Office. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
Gunfire again erupted at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead.
 
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. A reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds emotionally traumatized, is scheduled to be conducted Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, as part of lawsuits filed by the victims' families and the injured. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff’s deputy
Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre.
 
Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Lambert’s stellar start and 3 early homers propel Rockies to 6-1 win over skidding Marlins
Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings and his teammates hit three early homers as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 6-1.
 
Lionhead rabbits eat food put out by residents, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood
Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale.
 
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and staghorn corals with bleaching, tissue loss, and recent mortality on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the North Dry Rocks Reef off the coast of Key Largo, Fla. Some Florida Keys corals are losing their color weeks earlier in the summer than has been documented before, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. (Liv Williamson/University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science via AP)
Scientists say Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
 
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners
A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose.
 
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, July 6, 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, the controversial social media personality and his brother filed a Florida lawsuit against the woman whose allegations they say led to their arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges, accusing her of lying when she says they imprisoned her there. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking.
 
FILE - A student arrives for school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. The 2018 Parkland high school massacre will be reenacted with the firing of about 140 blanks on campus as part of families' lawsuits against the former sheriff's deputy they accuse of failing to stop the gunman, a judge ruled Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
A Florida judge says the 2018 Parkland high school massacre can be reenacted on campus by both sides in lawsuits against former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s office and others.
 
Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcome with emotion as she talks to journalists about visiting the scene where her son and 16 others were killed, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Victims’ families walk though Parkland school massacre site, untouched for 5 years as evidence
Families who lost loved ones in the the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre are being given the chance to tour the classroom building before it is demolished.
 
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Deputy’s acquittal in Parkland school massacre case shows holes in the law, attorneys say
Attorneys say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act during a school shooting shows there are holes in the law.
 
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.
 
Former MSD School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Peterson is accused of failing to confront the shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school five years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’
A jury will soon decide the fate of a Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 Parkland school massacre.
 
Broward Sheriff's Office communications operator Samantha Oakley testifies during the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, June 23, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 Massacre that left 17 dead and 17 injured. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Dispatcher testifies that failing radios hampered deputies’ response to Parkland school massacre
A Florida sheriff’s deputy’s response to the 2018 Parkland school massacre was hampered by a radio system that collapsed.
 
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defense table during his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 mass shooting there. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Witnesses to Parkland massacre describe their confusion in pinpointing gunshots’ location
The courtroom battle over whether a Florida deputy should have confronted the Parkland school gunman is now centering on what witnesses heard.
 
Florida breaks 300K mark for coronavirus; another 112 die
Democrats are criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid another new high in confirmed cases.
 
DeSantis sends Jamaican- and Cuban-American to Supreme Court
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two South Floridians from minority communities to the state Supreme Court.
 
Sheriff’s office torn by school massacre now split by virus
The Florida sheriff’s office ripped apart by the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is now facing an angry, public fracture sparked by the coronavirus death of one of its deputies.
 
Florida’s largest county closes beaches, most businesses
Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
 
Prosecution doctor: Killer insane when he bit victim’s face
A prosecution psychiatrist has concluded that a Florida college student was legally insane when he fatally attacked a couple and chewed off the man’s face.
 
Deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
A Florida sheriff’s deputy who worked at a school for children with emotional problems is facing a felony charge after video shows him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot.
 
Panel: Florida should tighten school shooter drills
The commission investigating last year’s Florida high school massacre wants the state legislature to tighten the requirements for school active-shooter drills.
 
Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.
 
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game
Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts the night before and the morning of last month’s AFC championship game.
 
Suspect in Florida bank attack dreamed of hurting classmates
A man accused of fatally shooting five women at a small-town bank in Florida had dreamed of hurting classmates in high school and had long been fascinated with killing.
 
It’s Trump vs. Jimmy Buffett as Florida enters campaign push
President Donald Trump campaigned for Florida Republicans while singer Jimmy Buffett sang his support for the state’s Democrats as the Senate and gubernatorial races reached their final weekend.
 
Official: Florida shooting suspect’s mom let him buy gun
A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect’s late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.
 
Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre
Security video shows a Florida sheriff’s deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.
 
Trump trips focus attention on small, wealthy Palm Beach
With Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week, it isn’t the first time a president-elect has used Palm Beach, Florida, as his vacation lair.
 
Recordings capture chaos of Florida face-biting slayings
Radio transmissions show Florida sheriff’s deputies were confronted with a chaotic scene as they tried to subdue a 19-year-old Florida college student as he allegedly killed a couple at random outside their home and mauled the dead man’s face.
 
Killer Nile crocodiles in Florida? Experts say it’s possible
The Burmese python might have to step aside: It’s possible the animal is no longer Florida’s scariest invasive species.
 