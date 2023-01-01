TODD RICHMOND

Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh plan to lay off scores of employees, offer early retirement deals and impose furloughs as they grapple with a projected $18 million deficit.
Wisconsin wildlife officials have revised their new wolf management plan to recommend maintaining the statewide population at around 1,000 animals.
A southeastern Wisconsin property owner has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit public access to flooded state waterways.
The yearslong legal fight over former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall has formally ended.
The Wisconsin Justice Department wants to bow out of a multistate lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert money meant for National Guard units to his border wall.
Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment that would prohibit government officials from closing churches during emergencies.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
Federal prosecutors say it appears that a Michigan man strangled a 2-year-old girl after he kidnapped her following a fight with her mother.
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to repeal Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban can continue. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v.
In urban centers, extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems.
Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside.
The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.
Wisconsin’s primary election has set the battle lines for the GOP’s push to establish veto-proof super-majorities in the state Legislature.
Wisconsin health officials say there have been more than twice as many suspected opioid overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic than there were during the same period last year.
The University of Wisconsin System regents’ leader has selected former Gov. Tommy Thompson to serve as the system’s interim president.
Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov.
An attorney for a conservative law firm is urging the state Supreme Court on Monday to rein in the governor’s expansive partial veto powers.
A federal judge has decided not to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary but will give people more time to file absentee ballots.
The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard has agreed to resign following a federal investigation that found the Guard deliberately defied federal law, regulations and policies on handling sexual assault complaints.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin has asked the head of the Air Force to halt discharge proceedings against a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower until investigators determine whether his commanders are retaliating against him for complaining about sexual assault in his unit.
A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant says he’s being discharged in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.
Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee have signed off on the state’s first settlement under laws that gave them oversight of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s legal negotiations.
Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to find ways to handle emergency detentions better, saying police are wasting too much time driving detainees to the only state hospital that will accept them.
The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the last active lawsuit challenging Republicans’ lame-duck laws. The laws prohibit Democratic Gov.
Students at a Wisconsin high school are skipping class to protest the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to call him that word.
More than a quarter of University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate women who responded to a new survey say they’ve been sexually assaulted.
Republicans are starting a push to rein in the Wisconsin governor’s veto powers with a hearing on a constitutional amendment prohibiting the governor from using his veto pen to increase spending.
Widows of three Wisconsin police officers killed on duty are pressing legislators to finally pass a bill that would require local governments to cover health insurance premiums for the survivors of slain police officers.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday defended his portrayal of his college record. He blamed a campaign staffer for a questionnaire that erroneously said he had graduated from Alabama A&M and denied that he himself had ever made the claim.