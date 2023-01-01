This is Associated Press reporter Todd Richmond on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Madison Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TODD RICHMOND

Richmond covers Wisconsin government and breaking news.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announces layoffs, furloughs to shrink $18 million deficit
Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh plan to lay off scores of employees, offer early retirement deals and impose furloughs as they grapple with a projected $18 million deficit.
 
FILE - A gray wolf is pictured on July 16, 2004, at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials released a revised draft wolf management plan Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that recommends holding the statewide population at around 1,000 animals, a concession to conservatives looking for a hard limit. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000
Wisconsin wildlife officials have revised their new wolf management plan to recommend maintaining the statewide population at around 1,000 animals.
 
Wisconsin man sues to keep boaters off flooded private land
A southeastern Wisconsin property owner has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit public access to flooded state waterways.
 
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. Wisconsin is dropping out of two multistate lawsuits that challenged Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars to fund a wall across the southern U.S. border. Lawmakers in Wisconsin granted the state Justice Department permission to exit the lawsuits on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Court battle over Trump-era border wall funding is over, as last state ends lawsuit
The yearslong legal fight over former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall has formally ended.
 
Wisconsin officials seek legislators’ permission to drop lawsuit challenging border wall funding
The Wisconsin Justice Department wants to bow out of a multistate lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert money meant for National Guard units to his border wall.
 
FILE - A cross is seen on top of the steeple at the Saint Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies
Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment that would prohibit government officials from closing churches during emergencies.
 
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces that he is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
 
Cows are milked on a large carousel at a dairy in Pickett, Wis., on Dec. 4, 2019. Wisconsin regulators can't legally impose environmental regulations on factory farms before they become operational, two farm advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit that could dramatically loosen protections against manure contamination in state waters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
 
Federal prosecutors accuse Michigan man of strangling missing 2-year-old
Federal prosecutors say it appears that a Michigan man strangled a 2-year-old girl after he kidnapped her following a fight with her mother.
 
FILE - Dane County Wis. Judge Diane Schlipper makes remarks during a case being argued by the State of Wisconsin which challenges a 174-year-old feticide law at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Thursday, May 4, 2023. Schlipper refused Friday, July 7, 2023, to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to repeal Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban can continue. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v.
 
A tour boat is seen on the Chicago River in Chicago, Monday, July 3, 2023, a day after heavy rains flooded Chicago streets and neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather
In urban centers, extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems.
 
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside.
 
Kenosha police union gives its version of Blake shooting
The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.
 
Battle lines set for Wisconsin GOP’s super-majority push
Wisconsin’s primary election has set the battle lines for the GOP’s push to establish veto-proof super-majorities in the state Legislature.
 
Wisconsin opioid overdoses more than double during pandemic
Wisconsin health officials say there have been more than twice as many suspected opioid overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic than there were during the same period last year.
 
Regent leader selects Tommy Thompson as interim UW president
The University of Wisconsin System regents’ leader has selected former Gov. Tommy Thompson to serve as the system’s interim president.
 
Wisconsin businesses urge legislators to OK reopening plan
Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov.
 
Wisconsin justices consider scaling back Evers’ veto powers
An attorney for a conservative law firm is urging the state Supreme Court on Monday to rein in the governor’s expansive partial veto powers.
 
Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting
A federal judge has decided not to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary but will give people more time to file absentee ballots.
 
Wisconsin Guard leader resigns in wake of sex assault review
The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard has agreed to resign following a federal investigation that found the Guard deliberately defied federal law, regulations and policies on handling sexual assault complaints.
 
Senator asks Air Force head to halt whistleblower discharge
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin has asked the head of the Air Force to halt discharge proceedings against a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower until investigators determine whether his commanders are retaliating against him for complaining about sexual assault in his unit.
 
Wisconsin Guard whistleblower says he’s being discharged
A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant says he’s being discharged in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.
 
Lawmakers OK Wisconsin’s 1st settlement under lame-duck laws
Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee have signed off on the state’s first settlement under laws that gave them oversight of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s legal negotiations.
 
Wisconsin summit looks to address emergency detention issues
Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to find ways to handle emergency detentions better, saying police are wasting too much time driving detainees to the only state hospital that will accept them.
 
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear lame-duck arguments
The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the last active lawsuit challenging Republicans’ lame-duck laws. The laws prohibit Democratic Gov.
 
Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing
Students at a Wisconsin high school are skipping class to protest the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to call him that word.
 
Survey: Quarter of women at UW-Madison sexually assaulted
More than a quarter of University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate women who responded to a new survey say they’ve been sexually assaulted.
 
GOP starts push to curb Wisconsin governor’s veto powers
Republicans are starting a push to rein in the Wisconsin governor’s veto powers with a hearing on a constitutional amendment prohibiting the governor from using his veto pen to increase spending.
 
Widows press Wisconsin lawmakers to OK police insurance bill
Widows of three Wisconsin police officers killed on duty are pressing legislators to finally pass a bill that would require local governments to cover health insurance premiums for the survivors of slain police officers.
 
Wisconsin’s Barnes defends saying he ‘finished’ college
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday defended his portrayal of his college record. He blamed a campaign staffer for a questionnaire that erroneously said he had graduated from Alabama A&M and denied that he himself had ever made the claim.
 