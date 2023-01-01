VICTORIA MILKO

Reporter covering Asia-Pacific
FILE - The sun rises over fishing boats in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine. The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations in July 2023, that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Deep sea mining permits may be coming soon. What are they and what might happen?
The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition.
 