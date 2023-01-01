WILL WEISSERT

Vice President Kamala Harris is now taking a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to prospective Republican challengers, and her top target as of late has been Florida Gov.
Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he’d be 86 by the end of his second term.
Donald Trump and his top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination took the stage one by one to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans.
President Joe Biden is staking his reelection bid on the political and financial muscle of the Democratic National Committee.
President Joe Biden has made some progress wooing his party’s left wing since taking office. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy during Biden’s term.
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple.
President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort.
President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia.
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again.
A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most powerful evangelical Christian voices are gathering to celebrate.
As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won’t have to endure glitchy Zoom connections, or stage forgettable, socially distanced rallies.
As one of his first acts, President Joe Biden offered a sweeping immigration overhaul that would provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who are in the country illegally.
Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting a Black woman for a major party’s presidential ticket for the first time in history.
Joe Biden is accusing President Donald Trump of quitting on the country amid the coronavirus and says the White House has no real plans to rebuild the post-pandemic economy.
The presidential campaign is starting to take on a more traditional look. The campaign has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus.
Sam Johnson, a onetime prisoner of war in Vietnam and Republican Texas congressman who was the U.S. House’s oldest member when he stepped down in 2019 at age 88, has died.
Bernie Sanders has remained among the front-runners in the Democratic primary with polling that has stayed strong despite his campaign-trail heart attack and the rise of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
Democrat Elizabeth Warren says that if she’s elected president, she won’t immediately push to give every American government-funded health care and will work to pass a “Medicare for All” plan by her third year in office.
Former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions’ road back to Congress was already off to a rough start even before a federal indictment appearing to link him to a campaign finance scheme and the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
The large crowds that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has attracted lately are no accident. They are the result of the careful collection of information on would-be supporters and a multi-step process to turn data into campaign rally attendees who are often worth more than simply making for impr
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has delivered a standout debate performance, reminding a national audience why he became a Democratic star last year even as he lost a Senate race.
It’s been a part of South Carolina politics for nearly three decades, but House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” is a little different this year.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is learning that reliable jokes during the campaign don’t always make kids laugh, and that they instead want to talk about serious issues.
Some Texas voters are complaining that while casting straight-ticket ballots, voting machines used in 80-plus counties flipped their choices to the other party for key races, including the Senate contest between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke.
The Dallas sniper had been sent home from Afghanistan after being accused of sexually harassing a female, and was described as a loner who followed black militant groups on social media.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is quietly continuing his family’s legacy. He’s remained a rising star in the America’s largest conservative state and kept alive the possibility that a political dynasty declared dead by many pundits when his dad flamed out of the White House race could yet ag
A “Jesus shot” is an anti-inflammatory injection that is supposed to reduce chronic pain. It is available only through its developer, Dr.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Rep. Will Hurd’s Urdu is better than his Spanish, even though the latter is the preferred language of many constituents in his sprawling, two-thirds Hispanic district.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fleeing police, a driver gunned a gray Honda Civic through a street barricade and into a crowd of South By Southwest festival attendees early Thursday, killing two people, injuring 23 others and casting a pall over one of the nation’s hippest celebrations of music, movies and te