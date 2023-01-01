WILL WEISSERT

the Texas Governor's Mansion Wednesday, July 18, 2012, in Austin, Texas. After four years, the historic Texas Governor's Mansion was restored in a $25 million project after the building was nearly destroyed by fire. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FILE - This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Oct. 28, 2022, and Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Charlie Neibergall, Files)
It’s Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis in the fight over Florida’s new teachings on slavery
Vice President Kamala Harris is now taking a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to prospective Republican challengers, and her top target as of late has been Florida Gov.
 
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The oldest president in American history, Joe Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term, should he win one. He’ll nonetheless need young voters to back him next year as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020, when they supported Biden over his predecessor, Donald Trump, by a 61% to 36% margin, according to AP VoteCast. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he’d be 86 by the end of his second term.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Trump and his top 2024 primary rivals mostly ignore the case against him during key Iowa GOP event
Donald Trump and his top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination took the stage one by one to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans.
 
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit. Given Biden’s uneven performance as a campaigner throughout the Democratic primary, some in the party are content to have the former vice president keeping a lower profile for now, though they know it’s not a dynamic that can sustain itself as Election Day draws closer. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Biden is building his 2024 reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned
President Joe Biden is staking his reelection bid on the political and financial muscle of the Democratic National Committee.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. As he runs for a second term, President Joe Biden has made progress wooing his party’s left wing. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy, and the president's new attempts to offer student debt relief after the Supreme Court struck down his original efforts to do so. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Top progressives are backing Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. But some activists have reservations
President Joe Biden has made some progress wooing his party’s left wing since taking office. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy during Biden’s term.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. Months after the Democratic Party approved Biden's plan to overhaul its primary order to better reflect a deeply diverse voter base, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 presidential race heats up all around it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple.
 
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort.
 
President Joe Biden arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Thursday, June 29, 2023, to attend campaign receptions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview
President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia.
 
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
 
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national ban
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again.
 
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most powerful evangelical Christian voices are gathering to celebrate.

 
2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden
As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won’t have to endure glitchy Zoom connections, or stage forgettable, socially distanced rallies.
 
Why Biden’s immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
As one of his first acts, President Joe Biden offered a sweeping immigration overhaul that would provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who are in the country illegally.
 
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting a Black woman for a major party’s presidential ticket for the first time in history.
 
Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump ‘quit’ on country
Joe Biden is accusing President Donald Trump of quitting on the country amid the coronavirus and says the White House has no real plans to rebuild the post-pandemic economy.
 
Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses
The presidential campaign is starting to take on a more traditional look. The campaign has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus.
 
Sam Johnson, ex-Texas GOP congressman and Vietnam POW, dies
Sam Johnson, a onetime prisoner of war in Vietnam and Republican Texas congressman who was the U.S. House’s oldest member when he stepped down in 2019 at age 88, has died.
 
New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity
Bernie Sanders has remained among the front-runners in the Democratic primary with polling that has stayed strong despite his campaign-trail heart attack and the rise of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
 
Warren says getting to ‘Medicare for All’ will take 3 years
Democrat Elizabeth Warren says that if she’s elected president, she won’t immediately push to give every American government-funded health care and will work to pass a “Medicare for All” plan by her third year in office.
 
Former lawmaker’s planned congressional comeback clouded
Former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions’ road back to Congress was already off to a rough start even before a federal indictment appearing to link him to a campaign finance scheme and the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
 
Elizabeth Warren’s big crowds? She has a plan for them, too
The large crowds that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has attracted lately are no accident. They are the result of the careful collection of information on would-be supporters and a multi-step process to turn data into campaign rally attendees who are often worth more than simply making for impr
 
Vow to ban assault weapons gives O’Rourke debate breakout
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has delivered a standout debate performance, reminding a national audience why he became a Democratic star last year even as he lost a Senate race.
 
Dems’ presidential field takes spotlight in South Carolina
It’s been a part of South Carolina politics for nearly three decades, but House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” is a little different this year.
 
O’Rourke faces emotional school shooting question in Iowa
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is learning that reliable jokes during the campaign don’t always make kids laugh, and that they instead want to talk about serious issues.
 
Texans say voting machines changing straight-ticket choices
Some Texas voters are complaining that while casting straight-ticket ballots, voting machines used in 80-plus counties flipped their choices to the other party for key races, including the Senate contest between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke.
 
Dallas sniper was loner; Army sent him home from Afghanistan
The Dallas sniper had been sent home from Afghanistan after being accused of sexually harassing a female, and was described as a loner who followed black militant groups on social media.
 
George P. Bush: A Bush can survive in Trump political world
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is quietly continuing his family’s legacy. He’s remained a rising star in the America’s largest conservative state and kept alive the possibility that a political dynasty declared dead by many pundits when his dad flamed out of the White House race could yet ag
 
Q&A: What is a ‘Jesus shot’ and what’s it supposed to do?
A “Jesus shot” is an anti-inflammatory injection that is supposed to reduce chronic pain. It is available only through its developer, Dr.
 
Texas black GOP congressman relishes being political outlier
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Rep. Will Hurd’s Urdu is better than his Spanish, even though the latter is the preferred language of many constituents in his sprawling, two-thirds Hispanic district.
 
South By Southwest goes on after crash kills 2
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fleeing police, a driver gunned a gray Honda Civic through a street barricade and into a crowd of South By Southwest festival attendees early Thursday, killing two people, injuring 23 others and casting a pall over one of the nation’s hippest celebrations of music, movies and te
 