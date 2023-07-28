ZEKE MILLER

Zeke is AP’s chief White House correspondent
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
 
FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. has announced a new $345 million military aid package for Taiwan. It’s the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.
 
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and South Korea for an August summit at Camp David
President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Japan and South Korea next month for a summit at Camp David.
 
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump is facing new accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of his ‘moonshot’ effort
President Joe Biden says the first cancer-focused initiative under his advanced health research agency is a “major milestone in the fight to end cancer as we know it.”
 
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.
 
President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology.
 
First lady Jill Biden listens as Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event about reproductive rights in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Emhoff will become the highest-profile US official to visit Samoa as US makes a Pacific islands push
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff next week will become the highest-profile U.S. official to visit Samoa, as the Biden administration steps up its outreach to Pacific island nations.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden its democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to use an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy.
 
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu
President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall, even as he expresses ongoing concerns about Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders
After having just four official staffers on payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign has announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair.
 
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Biden to meet with pope’s Ukraine peace envoy, with the plight of children top of cardinal’s agenda
Pope Francis’ peace envoy will meet with President Joe Biden in Washington this week as part of the Holy See’s peace initiatives for Ukraine.
 
President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Europe. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Biden and Democrats raised $72 million-plus for his 2024 race since he opened his campaign in April
President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $72 million for his reelection in the 10 weeks since he announced his 2024 candidacy.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. As Biden heads into 2024, he’s not only running against the Republicans who control the legislative branch, he’s also running against conservatives who dominate the co-equal judicial branch. It’s a subtle, but significant, shift in approach toward the nation’s highest court — treating it more like a political entity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say.
 
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
President Joe Biden has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.
 
Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (Anthony Peltier via AP)
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine, Biden briefed on investigation
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there.
 
Biden names new White House digital chief with plans to continue outreach to creators, influencers
President Joe Biden on Friday named Christian Tom to serve as the director of the White House office of digital strategy, aiming to continue building relationships with creators and influencers to promote his agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
 
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Wall Street execs host Biden fundraisers as president closes out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz
President Joe Biden closed out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz Thursday with a pair of Manhattan fundraisers hosted by Wall Street power brokers, a funding push designed to put Biden on strong financial footing for a 2024 White House contest expected to set spending records.
 
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
As Biden rallies for abortion rights, conservatives a mile away are pushing a 15-week national ban
President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024.
 
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
 
2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden
As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won’t have to endure glitchy Zoom connections, or stage forgettable, socially distanced rallies.
 
Biden relief plan: Major victory gets mixed one-year reviews
It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound.
 
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
President Joe Biden says the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.
 
GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight
President Donald Trump marveled at a rally this week about how important Supreme Court nominations are to voters.
 
Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared President Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump — who never served in uniform — allegedly mocked American war dead.
 
Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
President Donald Trump has issued executive orders to revive an expired unemployment benefit and defer some payroll taxes, contending he must act because lawmakers have failed to agree on a new coronavirus relief package.
 
Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.
 
Trump seeks political shot in the arm in vaccine push
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy.
 
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.
 
Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall. He’s asking them to trust him when it comes to an economic recovery.
 