ZEKE MILLER

President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
The U.S. has announced a new $345 million military aid package for Taiwan. It’s the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.
President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Japan and South Korea next month for a summit at Camp David.
Former President Donald Trump is facing new accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.
President Joe Biden says the first cancer-focused initiative under his advanced health research agency is a “major milestone in the fight to end cancer as we know it.”
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.
President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff next week will become the highest-profile U.S. official to visit Samoa, as the Biden administration steps up its outreach to Pacific island nations.
Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to use an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy.
President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall, even as he expresses ongoing concerns about Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.
After having just four official staffers on payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign has announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair.
Pope Francis’ peace envoy will meet with President Joe Biden in Washington this week as part of the Holy See’s peace initiatives for Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $72 million for his reelection in the 10 weeks since he announced his 2024 candidacy.
After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say.
President Joe Biden has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there.
President Joe Biden on Friday named Christian Tom to serve as the director of the White House office of digital strategy, aiming to continue building relationships with creators and influencers to promote his agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
President Joe Biden closed out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz Thursday with a pair of Manhattan fundraisers hosted by Wall Street power brokers, a funding push designed to put Biden on strong financial footing for a 2024 White House contest expected to set spending records.
President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024.
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won’t have to endure glitchy Zoom connections, or stage forgettable, socially distanced rallies.
It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound.
President Joe Biden says the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.
President Donald Trump marveled at a rally this week about how important Supreme Court nominations are to voters.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared President Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump — who never served in uniform — allegedly mocked American war dead.
President Donald Trump has issued executive orders to revive an expired unemployment benefit and defer some payroll taxes, contending he must act because lawmakers have failed to agree on a new coronavirus relief package.
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy.
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.
President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall. He’s asking them to trust him when it comes to an economic recovery.