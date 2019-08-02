FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ballage tries to overtake Drake for Dolphins RB job

By STEVEN WINE
 
Share

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Now that Ryan Fitzpatrick has pulled ahead in the battle for the quarterback job, the stiffest competition in the Miami Dolphins’ backfield may be at running back.

Second-year pro Kalen Ballage took a lot of snaps with the first team during the first week of training camp, and he could unseat incumbent Kenyan Drake for the starting job.

Regardless of who earns the No. 1 designation, the two will likely share playing time and provide a contrast in styles. Ballage is listed 6-2 and 231 pounds, and the leaner, faster Drake is 6-1 and 211.

“Whenever you’re talking about a rotation, that means you have some depth at the position,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said. “That’s what excites me.”

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Competition for carries will heat up when the Dolphins scrimmage Saturday. Then come four exhibition games, giving Ballage and Drake plenty of chances to show first-year coach Brian Flores what they can do.

“Both those guys are good backs,” Flores said Friday. “We expect to see improvement and production from both guys.”

The starting job is open following the offseason departure of NFL active rushing leader Frank Gore to the Buffalo Bills. Drake and Ballage both say they’re not focused on who becomes No. 1.

“I try to go out there and put myself in the best position to help this team win games,” Drake said. “That’s all I can do.”

“If we’re a winning team,” Ballage added, “both of us are going to be able to make a whole bunch of plays and get a lot of individual stats. ... Kenyan’s my brother. If you don’t have competition, I don’t think you get better. It’s a battle every day in a healthy manner.”

Flores has declared Fitzpatrick the leader over Josh Rosen in the quarterback competition between Dolphins newcomers. But the coach hasn’t indicated who has the edge at running back, and stresses similarities between Drake and Ballage, rather than any differences.

“Both can run with power, both have speed, both have good vision, they’re both explosive, they both do a good job in the passing game,” Flores said. “I like that position.”

Drake has mostly been a backup since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016. He has rushed for 1,358 yards in three seasons while averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has caught 94 passes for 762 yards.

Ballage, a fourth-round draft pick last year, carried only 36 times as a rookie but showed his potential with a 75-yard touchdown run at Minnesota in Week 15, the longest run by a Miami rookie since 1977.

“He had some runs last year in practice that were pretty impressive, too,” said running backs coach Eric Studesville, a holdover from the previous coaching staff. “That’s what we say: When an opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to take advantage.”

Drake is best remembered for his TD to cap the “Miami Miracle,” a pass and double lateral that covered 69 yards on the final play to help the Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 34-33.

Drake has been mostly a third-down back, and has had more than 16 carries in a game only twice. Ballage averaged just 12 carries a game as a senior at Arizona State.

It’s a toss-up which of them will get the most handoffs this season.

“What we’re trying to do is figure out how we can utilize their skill sets and give us the best chance to win,” Studesville said. “That’s all we want to do.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine .