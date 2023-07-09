FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Orioles take win streak into matchup with the Twins

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (53-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-45, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

Other news
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)
Orioles get all their offense in 6-run 2nd inning to beat Minnesota 6-2
Baltimore got all its offense in the second inning, Tyler Wells threw six solid innings and the Orioles beat Minnesota 6-2.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn strikes out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Orioles top Twins 3-1 on double in 10th by Urías, Bautista’s relief and Mullins’ big catch
Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner for Baltimore with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the 10th inning as the Orioles outlasted the Twins 3-1.
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’
The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees after he argued with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches his home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Henderson’s 2 homers, 4 hits, 5 RBIs lead Orioles to 14-1 rout of Yankees and Severino
Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and the Baltimore Orioles routed Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 14-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -159, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 26-21 in home games and 45-45 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 27-17 record on the road and a 53-35 record overall. The Orioles are 36-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .443. Carlos Correa is 12-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .309 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.