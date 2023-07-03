Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Orioles visit the Yankees to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (49-33, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (46-38, third in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.21 ERA, .89 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-5, 4.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Yankees -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to open a four-game series.

New York has gone 25-19 at home and 46-38 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.67 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Baltimore has a 23-15 record on the road and a 49-33 record overall. The Orioles are 36-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 10 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 29 RBI for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-29 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 11-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.