Orioles to end losing streak in game against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (91-57, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-55, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (14-8, 3.53 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -125, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore is 43-29 at home and 91-55 overall. The Orioles have a 67-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay is 41-32 on the road and 91-57 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .282 batting average, and has 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-47 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rays. Rene Pinto is 8-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.