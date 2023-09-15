UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

Orioles to end losing streak in game against the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (91-57, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-55, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (14-8, 3.53 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -125, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena reacts after hitting a two-run triple to score Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rays open series in Baltimore with 4-3 victory, pull within game of Orioles in AL East
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Drew Rom throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Palacios HR, strong start by Rom helps Cardinals trip first-place Orioles 1-0
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rays top Twins 5-4 on Arozarena’s 9th-inning homer to head into weekend series vs. Orioles

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore is 43-29 at home and 91-55 overall. The Orioles have a 67-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay is 41-32 on the road and 91-57 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .282 batting average, and has 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-47 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rays. Rene Pinto is 8-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.