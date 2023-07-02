Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Orioles host the Twins on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (42-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-33, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.18 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Baltimore is 25-18 in home games and 48-33 overall. The Orioles are 32-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 42-42 overall and 19-23 in road games. The Twins have hit 108 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-43 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .217 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 10-for-33 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .209 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.