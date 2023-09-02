Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (83-51, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (9-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.57 ERA, .91 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -141, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Arizona has a 36-32 record at home and a 70-65 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 55-31 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore is 41-25 in road games and 83-51 overall. The Orioles have hit 156 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 26 doubles, eight triples and 23 home runs while hitting .283 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 22 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs and 65 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-40 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (illness), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.