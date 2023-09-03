Jimmy Buffett dies
Diamondbacks and Orioles play in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (84-51, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (14-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -143, Orioles +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 36-33 record in home games and a 70-66 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Baltimore has a 42-25 record on the road and an 84-51 record overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .255.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 64 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs). Corbin Carroll is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .274 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-41 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (illness), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.