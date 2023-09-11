Orioles begin 3-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (63-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (90-52, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -166, Cardinals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Baltimore has a 42-26 record in home games and a 90-52 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks sixth in the AL.

St. Louis is 32-40 in road games and 63-80 overall. The Cardinals have a 33-58 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 70 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan O’Hearn is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 10-for-38 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (undisclosed), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.