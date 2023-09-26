Orioles open 2-game series at home against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (69-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (97-59, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (8-12, 4.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -241, Nationals +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Washington Nationals to begin a two-game series.

Baltimore is 97-59 overall and 45-30 at home. The Orioles have gone 29-16 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 69-88 record overall and a 35-41 record on the road. The Nationals have a 48-75 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 76 RBI for the Orioles. Heston Kjerstad is 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 27 home runs, 36 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .270 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.