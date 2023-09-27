Donald Trump
Orioles play the Nationals on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (69-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (98-59, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-14, 5.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -248, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Baltimore is 46-30 at home and 98-59 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.97.

Washington has a 69-89 record overall and a 35-42 record on the road. The Nationals have a 21-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 28 home runs while slugging .498. Adley Rutschman is 14-for-38 with seven doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 27 home runs while slugging .469. Luis Garcia is 16-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.