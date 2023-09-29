Red Sox face the Orioles looking to break road slide

Boston Red Sox (76-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (100-59, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 173 strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (1-1, 2.60 ERA, .75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 48-30 in home games and 100-59 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .256, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Boston is 37-41 in road games and 76-83 overall. The Red Sox have a 59-21 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson ranks second on the Orioles with 65 extra base hits (28 doubles, nine triples and 28 home runs). Adley Rutschman is 16-for-38 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 home runs while slugging .504. Wilyer Abreu is 9-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (illness), Reese McGuire: day-to-day (thumb), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.