Orioles look for 100th win this season, face the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (76-82, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (99-59, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will aim for their 100th win this season when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Baltimore has a 99-59 record overall and a 47-30 record at home. Orioles hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Boston has a 76-82 record overall and a 37-40 record in road games. The Red Sox have gone 61-39 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 28 home runs while slugging .495. Adley Rutschman is 16-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs and 98 RBI for the Red Sox. Adam Duvall is 6-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Reese McGuire: day-to-day (thumb), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.