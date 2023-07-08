This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Orioles visit the Twins on 3-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (52-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-44, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.19 ERA, .90 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn strikes out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Orioles top Twins 3-1 on double in 10th by Urías, Bautista’s relief and Mullins’ big catch
Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner for Baltimore with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the 10th inning as the Orioles outlasted the Twins 3-1.
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’
The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees after he argued with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches his home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Henderson’s 2 homers, 4 hits, 5 RBIs lead Orioles to 14-1 rout of Yankees and Severino
Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and the Baltimore Orioles routed Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 14-1.
Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Minnesota Twins aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota is 45-44 overall and 26-20 at home. The Twins have a 25-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 52-35 overall and 26-17 in road games. The Orioles have a 35-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .226 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (achilles), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.