Rays face the Orioles leading series 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays (92-58, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (92-56, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (3-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -124, Rays +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 92-56 record overall and a 44-30 record at home. The Orioles have hit 174 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 42-33 record in road games and a 92-58 record overall. The Rays are 66-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 71 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-46 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles and 29 home runs for the Rays. Rene Pinto is 7-for-32 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.