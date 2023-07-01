Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Orioles look to end slide in game against the Twins

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (41-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-32, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -139, Twins +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to break their three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Baltimore is 48-32 overall and 25-17 in home games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Minnesota is 18-23 in road games and 41-42 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .261 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 13-for-38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has a .217 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Royce Lewis is 16-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.