Guardians play the Orioles leading series 2-1

Baltimore Orioles (96-59, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-82, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (14-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -110, Orioles -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 41-37 at home and 74-82 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Baltimore has a 51-29 record in road games and a 96-59 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .474. Andres Gimenez is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 29 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan O’Hearn is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bo Naylor: day-to-day (thumb), Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.