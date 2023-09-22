911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rupert Murdoch’s successor
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas
Angus Cloud cause of death
Hurricane Nigel

Guardians play the Orioles on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (95-58, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-81, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez dives safely back to first base on a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians score three runs in the eighth to beat the playoff-bound Baltimore Orioles 5-2
Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon (14) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a game-winning RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. The Astros beat the Orioles 2-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dubon’s 9th-inning single lifts Astros over Orioles 2-1 to stay atop AL West
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) and Cionel Perez (58) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. The Orioles won 9-5. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Hays’ two homers lead Orioles to 9-5 win over slumping Astros

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 73-81 overall and 40-36 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 95-58 overall and 50-28 on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .478. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.